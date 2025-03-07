Call for Entries: ICONIC AWARDS 2025 – Shaping the Future of Architecture, Interior Design, and Product Innovation

Save this picture! Archiv der Avantgarden, "Best of Best" at the ICONIC AWARDS 2024 © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos GmbH

In a world facing resource scarcity, rapid digital transformation, and evolving societal demands, the need for dynamic dialogue between architects, designers, product developers, and manufacturers has never been more crucial. In 2025, the ICONIC AWARDS will take things further with an expanded and refreshed platform that unites architecture, interior design, and product innovation—spanning from buildings to furniture—all under one roof. The German Design Council is merging the former "Innovative Architecture" and "Interior Products" awards to create a powerful new stage for visionary ideas and groundbreaking solutions.

The new ICONIC AWARDS provide a much-needed platform for exchanging ideas, fostering creativity, and promoting innovative solutions for the future. With five main categories and 42 sub-categories, this expanded platform now provides the largest stage for showcasing pioneering architecture, holistic interior design and cutting-edge products. New categories like Circular Design, Healthcare and Office and Workplace focus on addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, spotlighting solutions that prioritize sustainability, adaptability and forward-thinking design principles.

The Power of Collaboration and Knowledge Transfer

From resource-efficient architecture to flexible workspaces and the digitalization of the built environment, the ICONIC AWARDS celebrate the diverse and inventive ways in which the design and architecture communities are responding to today's challenges. It's not just about recognition—it's about fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and unlocking new possibilities that will shape the future of our built environment.

Case in point are past ICONIC AWARDS winners, such as Tatiana Bilbao Estudio from Mexico, Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos from Spain, Holzer Kobler Architekturen from Switzerland, interior designers like Esther Brutzkus from Germany, and brands such as sanitaryware expert Roca or leading quality carpet supplier Object Carpet, have consistently demonstrated their commitment to a better, more sustainable future.

Join the Community: Celebrate Innovation and Make Meaningful Connections

The awards ceremony will take place on 7 October 2025 at the BMW Welt in Munich and will be accompanied by a unique networking event with expert talks, matchmaking opportunities and presentations of the best of the best projects. This event is a prime opportunity for attendees to network, exchange ideas and form meaningful partnerships within the design and architecture community.

Registration is now open for those ready to showcase their innovative projects on a global stage and engage with the industry's leading minds. The deadline for applications is 16 May 2025. For more information on how to apply and to learn more about the distinguished jury, please visit the ICONIC AWARDS website.

At a Glance:

Start: 4 March 2025 | Early Bird until 28 March 2025 | Registration Deadline: 16 May 2025

About the ICONIC AWARDS

For over a decade, the internationally renowned ICONIC AWARDS have been recognising visionary architecture and sustainable solutions. The awards spotlight outstanding projects in urban and landscape concepts, interior design, product development, and innovative materials. They foster exchange among industry leaders and provide new impulses for the future of architecture.