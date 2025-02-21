Emerging Architecture: Discover the Work of Five Leading Studios in the City of Córdoba, Argentina

Save this picture! Casa Chacarera / Tectum arquitectura . Image © Federico Cairoli

In the architectural production of Argentina in recent years, numerous offices have emerged that, through their practice, explorations, and works, have gained relevance within the contemporary discipline. It is important to highlight that many young architects, even with nascent careers in terms of built work, have managed to establish themselves, demonstrating a unique voice and a defined imprint in their work.

Argentina concentrates in Buenos Aires, its capital, the largest number of significant universities, which has led to many of the most well-known architectural practices developing in this city. However, intending to decentralize the focus and highlight other schools and studios, this time we emphasize the architectural production of five studios based in the city of Córdoba, located in the central part of the country, in the province of the same name.

As the second most populated city in the country, Córdoba is home to two main universities: the National University of Córdoba and the Catholic University of Córdoba, both with a long history in the training of architects. Prominent figures such as architect José Ignacio "Togo" Díaz, among others, have emerged from their classrooms. Unlike Buenos Aires or other Argentine cities, Córdoba is characterized by its close connection to the immediate natural landscape, as its urban center is immersed in a setting of hills, mountains, and rivers. This context has influenced the practice of Córdoba’s architects, fostering a unique relationship with the environment and architecture that engages in dialogue with the landscape.

Below, discover five young Córdoba-based studios that, through their work, are developing a local architectural language with a defined identity, gaining recognition both nationally and internationally.

Founded in 2010 by Manuel González Veglia, an architect graduated from the Universidad Católica de Córdoba, and engineer Nicolás Gordillo, and currently partnered with architects Tomás Bressan, Agostina Ramello, and Guadalupe González, Tectum Arquitectura considers the execution of a project from its conception to its materialization to be essential. This approach ensures a carefully managed process while optimizing costs and timelines. Moreover, with a focus on enriching the experience of inhabiting space, their works intervene sensitively in the landscape—whether in a natural setting or an urban environment—innovating thoughtfully through materiality and spatial configuration.

Recently selected to participate in the upcoming Latin American Architecture Biennial in Pamplona, Balsa Crosetto Piazzi is a Córdoba-based firm founded in 2015 and led by Juan Manuel Balsa, Rocío Crosetto Brizzio, and Leandro Piazzi. In addition to their work in academia and research, the studio develops projects of various scales, with a particular focus on materiality and the craft of construction. Their works establish a close relationship with the landscape through the use of local techniques and materials. Likewise, geometry, shaped by programmatic needs, is a constant in their design approach.

Led by Lucía Esteras and Gonzalo Perrote, both architects graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, Esteras Perrote was founded in 2021. The studio's practice focuses primarily on intervening in a highly specific territory, bringing a unique vision and spatial creativity to each project. By combining research, design exploration, and technical and construction execution, Esteras Perrote’s works offer programmatic solutions closely tied to an understanding of the site and its relationship with the immediate landscape.

Paula Albrieu and Juan Barrionuevo founded Plano Compartido in 2020. Both architects, graduates of the Universidad Nacional de Córdoba, lead a studio that approaches design through a comprehensive and interdisciplinary process, assembling specialized teams that share their vision of what architecture should be. Aware that architecture is always in dialogue with its natural surroundings and landscape, they develop proposals that innovate both spatially and constructively, creating high-quality spaces.

31 64 Estudio was founded in 2024 by its three partners: Ignacio De Biasi, Mariano Pognante, and Francisco Taravella. The firm is distinguished by a particular interest in the lasting impact of its projects over time, combining precise construction techniques with the sensitivity required to design for a specific user in a given context. Its name refers to the geographic coordinates 31° south and 64° west, fostering a continuous and inevitable reflection on territory and context.