What Happens When BIG Design, D5 Rendering, and AI Collide? Simple: Creative Magic

Designing the next 'wow' project? It's like trying to catch lightning in a bottle—except with BIG and D5 Render, you're handed the jar. Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), a global leader in architecture, is renowned for its bold designs and commitment to innovation. Constantly exploring new tools, BIG pushes the boundaries of design technology to optimize workflows and enhance creativity. With iconic projects worldwide, BIG has redefined architectural storytelling. By leveraging D5 Render's all-in-one platform, the firm has optimized its real-time design and visualization workflow, combining D5 rendering, animation, and AI to bring concepts to life with exceptional speed and precision.

Project Highlights

Biosphere Tree Hotel

Nestled in the forests of northern Sweden, the Biosphere Treehotel is a unique retreat designed to blend harmoniously with its natural surroundings. This project's use of local materials like wood and stone showcases the warmth, texture, and environmental integration that are central to its design ethos.

By leveraging D5 Render's capabilities, the design narrative of Biosphere Tree Hotel can be vividly reimagined. Real-time rendering allows the exploration of lighting, materiality, and environmental settings dynamically, enabling precise visualization that aligns with the project's vision.

The Twist Museum

As one of BIG's most iconic projects, The Twist Museum in Norway demanded innovative storytelling to match its bold, sculptural form. The museum's design transitions seamlessly from one side of the river to the other, creating a dynamic and immersive visitor experience.

D5 Render's phasing animation feature provides a powerful way to visualize and narrate The Twist's construction journey. By breaking down the project into dynamic, sequential stages, each phase is presented with clarity and precision—offering not just a view of the final project, but a deeper understanding of the process behind it.

Additionally, D5's built-in assets and real-time adjustments made it possible to create cinematic walkthroughs that highlighted key architectural features, enhancing client presentations and public engagement.

Simplifying Workflow for a Global Practice

D5 Render's all-in-one platform can significantly reduce the need for multiple software tools, streamlining design processes from visualization to presentation.

Faster Turnaround : Tasks like rendering and animation, which used to take days, now take hours.

: Tasks like rendering and animation, which used to take days, now take hours. Enhanced Collaboration : Multiple architects can work on the same project simultaneously, with unparalleled efficiency and the ability to instantly see and respond to real-time updates.

: Multiple architects can work on the same project simultaneously, with unparalleled efficiency and the ability to instantly see and respond to real-time updates. Integrated Processes: By combining rendering, animation, and AI tools in one platform, D5 reduced the need for external tools or plugins, saving time and resources.

A New Era for Architectural Visualization

"D5 has truly revolutionized the way we work at BIG. Its ability to handle some of the world's largest and most complex projects is a complete game changer. Unlike traditional rendering tools, D5 stores project files in the cloud, allowing the team to easily manage, access, and share them with people involved. It also works as a powerful standalone app, separating 3D assets from the design work done in Rhino." - Camila Antonella Mina, Architect at BIG

D5 is more than a visualization tool—it can be a catalyst for innovation. By simplifying workflows and enhancing design communication, D5 empowers architecture firms to focus on what matters most: delivering transformative projects.

