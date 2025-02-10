Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture

ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, ChairISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 4 of 15ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 5 of 15ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
  • Architects: Ply Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexander Miller
  • Lead Architects: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery
ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Alexander Miller

Text description provided by the architects. ISO is a family home born from a shared passion for Modernism and making. The alterations and additions to the existing dwelling were carefully handled to celebrate the existing form and materiality, carving out the center of the original U-shaped villa to insert a form that captures a Modern lifestyle.

ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Chair
© Alexander Miller
ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan
ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 14 of 15
Section
ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Alexander Miller

A delicate balance of public and private, transparency and connection. A balance of volumes and scales push and pull through the project, respondent to the building use. Private zones are constrained to the existing dwellings' framework, compressed to provide intimacy and recluse. The new works are intentionally public, celebrating engagement and leisure; a series of curated sightlines open the dwelling to the surrounding neighborhood, whilst internal layering allows control and operability.

ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Alexander Miller
ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 4 of 15
© Alexander Miller

The inside and outside are blurred across a series of transparent thresholds. The garden is visually connected and reinforced through all zones of the dwelling. The built form and landscaping have provided inspiration to our client's personal business as furniture makers, encouraging the development of a range of furniture inspired by the dwelling. Macro details observed in the architecture and interiors have informed deliberate aesthetic, tactile, and functional decisions in their work.

ISO/ is built on the land of the Kaurna people

ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture - Image 5 of 15
© Alexander Miller

