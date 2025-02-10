ISO - Inside Shift Outside House / Ply Architecture

+ 10

Houses • Australia Architects: Ply Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Alexander Miller

Lead Architects: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery

Design Team: Benjamin Edwards, Christopher Jeffery

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Geared Consulting Engineers

General Constructing: de Berger Built

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. ISO is a family home born from a shared passion for Modernism and making. The alterations and additions to the existing dwelling were carefully handled to celebrate the existing form and materiality, carving out the center of the original U-shaped villa to insert a form that captures a Modern lifestyle.

A delicate balance of public and private, transparency and connection. A balance of volumes and scales push and pull through the project, respondent to the building use. Private zones are constrained to the existing dwellings' framework, compressed to provide intimacy and recluse. The new works are intentionally public, celebrating engagement and leisure; a series of curated sightlines open the dwelling to the surrounding neighborhood, whilst internal layering allows control and operability.

The inside and outside are blurred across a series of transparent thresholds. The garden is visually connected and reinforced through all zones of the dwelling. The built form and landscaping have provided inspiration to our client's personal business as furniture makers, encouraging the development of a range of furniture inspired by the dwelling. Macro details observed in the architecture and interiors have informed deliberate aesthetic, tactile, and functional decisions in their work.

ISO/ is built on the land of the Kaurna people