And Yet It Holds: A Pivot Hinge System That Keeps Doors at Every 90° Angle

Doors are part of our daily routine, opening and closing so naturally that we rarely consider how they work. That is why, when discussing innovations in their design, many might think, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." However, just because something functions well doesn't mean it can't be improved. Doors are no exception—their components can be optimized for better performance without changing their fundamental nature. Instead of sticking to the familiar, why not open the door for enhancement? Pivot doors are a clear example. In addition to offering aesthetic versatility and nearly endless design possibilities, their opening system on a central axis allows for fluid and controlled movement, especially indoors. However, a challenge remains in their design: making them hold steady at different angles.

While the fundamental nature of doors remains unchanged, their components still have room for evolution. This is a challenge that FritsJurgens continually embraces, leading to the development of the System Fx. This pivoting hinge stands out for its firm hold at 90-degree angles. The term "Fx" is derived from "fix," highlighting its ability to keep the door in place through powerful retention points. With stronghold positions at 0°, 90°, 180°, and 270°, it adapts to various design applications, ensuring smooth operation and precise alignment, whether on single or double-acting doors or even in revolving doors (middle-placement).

High-Performance Features for Flexible Pivoting Door Designs

Tailored for interior spaces, the System Fx is specifically crafted for side placement on pivot doors in residential and commercial settings. Its engineered mechanism features retention positions that enhance functionality and aesthetic integration, making it well-suited for high-traffic areas where the door must remain open in a specific position.

Its compact design, with a height of 38 mm and a width of 32 mm, is a key feature that allows easy installation on slim-profile doors while maintaining a sleek appearance and high performance. The system can support both lightweight and heavy doors, with a weight capacity ranging from 20 to 209 kg, ensuring consistent reliability for a variety of applications. Its versatility unlocks broader aesthetic possibilities in interior design by surpassing the technical constraints of traditional methods. Once installed, the System Fx excels in returning to the nearest holding position, either at the center or the side, with a ±10-degree adjustment. This mechanism enhances functionality and comfort, ensuring smoother, more intuitive door movements that align with natural user gestures.

The system comes in two configurations to meet the needs of different projects, each with distinct features. The first configuration, System Fx 70 mm (210 x 32 x 38 mm), allows for side-to-middle placement with a pivot point ranging from 70 mm to the center. The second configuration, System Fx 40 mm (188 x 32 x 85 mm), is designed for side placement only, with a fixed pivot point at 40 mm. Both the System Fx 70 mm and the System Fx 40 mm are available in two classes: Class A, which supports 20 to 119 kg, and Class C, which supports up to 209 kg.

Top Pivot, Bottom Pivot, Ceiling Plate, and Floor Plate: The Four Main Components

A pivot door configured with the System Fx is a key component that depends on several essential parts to function properly. Each element plays a distinct role, ensuring smooth, stable, and precise movement. The top pivot, which is firmly attached to the upper edge of the door, has a pinhole connection. This connection enables the pin, attached to the pivot, to align with the hole in the ceiling plate during installation. The top pivot is available in two versions: a standard model and one with a cable grommet, facilitating wiring for lighting or electronic security through the door.

The bottom pivot, located at the base of the door, allows for its rotation and operation while remaining nearly invisible. These pivots can support loads of up to 500 kg and offer a variety of features, including hold positions, damper control, latch control, 30° speed control, and free swing. Their placement directly affects the door's spatial dynamics, facilitating configurations that range from conventional pivot doors to panels capable of full 360-degree rotation.

Another important component is the floor plate, mounted at a height of 8 mm, making it compatible with most finishes and floor heating systems. The square floor plate designs feature two adjustable pins, each 30 mm long. This series includes solid, scratch-resistant tempered steel plates available in brushed stainless steel (420 series) and black PVD finishes, offered in both round and square versions. Also available is floor plate Flush, which can be integrated into thresholds and interior floors. At the top, the ceiling plate anchors the pivot system with a precisely fitted pin that secures the door. It comes in brushed stainless steel and black finishes, ensuring visual compatibility with different ceiling materials.

Thus, both components and features are seamlessly integrated into a pivoting hinge ensuring smooth, precise operation while keeping the doors stable at any angle. This minimalist approach—driven by FritsJurgens and focused on efficiency, elegance, and durability—not only enhances door performance (lasting up to 500,000 cycles) but also achieves a clean, functional aesthetic across a wide range of projects. The System Fx adapts to diverse design scenarios, elevating quality and transforming an everyday object into a refined, highly functional component.

