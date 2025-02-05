Ireland Presents Assembly at the Venice Biennale 2025: Reimagining Spaces for Gathering and Dialogue

Save this picture! Irish Pavilion 2025. Image © Cotter & Naessens Architects

Cotter & Naessens Architects have been selected to represent Ireland at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia in 2025. Their project, Assembly, will explore architecture's role in shaping spaces for gathering, discussion, and democratic exchange. The selection was made through an open call by Culture Ireland, in partnership with the Arts Council, and was announced in April by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, Catherine Martin T.D.

At the core of Assembly is an investigation into how architectural space can facilitate collective participation. Drawing inspiration from the Irish Citizens' Assembly, an innovative political model introduced in 2016, Cotter & Naessens envision an environment where architecture acts as both a stage and a structure for discourse. The project challenges traditional spatial hierarchies, proposing a prototype for gathering that emphasizes inclusivity, fluidity, and interaction.

The installation will be realized through an interdisciplinary collaboration between Cotter & Naessens Architects, sound artist David Stalling, poet Michelle Delea, and curator Luke Naessens. By integrating spatial design with sound and text, Assembly seeks to create a multisensory experience where the act of congregation is both reflected and enacted within the space itself. Visitors will be immersed in an environment where architectural elements, acoustics, and spoken word converge to highlight the significance of public dialogue in contemporary society.

Beyond the exhibition, Assembly will serve as a platform for a broader program of activations, discussions, and performances. The curators envision a dynamic, evolving space where invited guests, local and international participants, and the public can engage in ongoing conversations. This program will extend the themes of the installation, addressing issues of civic space, community engagement, and the role of architecture in shaping democratic environments. Ultimately, Assembly, aims to contribute a thoughtful and ambitious project to the Venice Architecture Biennale, positioning Irish architecture within a global discourse on space, democracy, and participation.

In other similar news, Denmark's contribution to La Biennale di Venezia will be Build of Site, an exhibition curated by architect Søren Pihlmann, focusing on sustainable architecture through reuse and resourcefulness. Additionally, Austria's pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 will host Agency for Better Living, an interactive exhibition by Lorenzo Romito, Sabine Pollak, and Michael Obrist, exploring the political and social dimensions of housing as a fundamental right. Meanwhile, the Swiss Pavilion will host The Final Form is Determined by the Architect on Site, an exhibition curated by an all-female team reflecting on Swiss architectural history and alternative narratives.

