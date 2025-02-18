8 Houses That Defined Modern Architecture in Argentina

Modernism played an undeniable role in the renewal of architectural ideals, contributing a new attitude toward understanding new ways of living, construction techniques, and aesthetics, marking profound changes in the general perception of the world. In Argentina, while it is complex to define modern architectural production periodically, it is possible to mention some architects who began, starting in the 1920s, to engage with these ideas. The intellectual contributions and architectural creations of Alejandro Virasoro, Alberto Prebisch, Ernesto Vautier, Fermín Beretervide, Wladimiro Acosta, Alejo Martinez, Antonio and Carlos Vilar, Juan Kurchan, Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, Antonio Bonet, Abel López Chas, Eduardo Catalano, Eduardo Sacriste, and Amancio Williams, among others, often included original approaches associated with new modes of thought, manifesting an architecture resulting from the analysis of the local and regional conditions of their cities.

In residential architecture, particularly in the case of houses, dealing with specific clients and smaller scales made many of them an ideal field for reflection and experimentation on new modes of living, understanding it as the perfect opportunity for architectural experimentation. Thus, to this day, many houses designed by the architects as mentioned earlier present themselves as the material manifestation of the theoretical postulates characteristic of the period.

Next, we present a selection of 8 residential works in Argentina that allow us to understand some of the local concerns associated with the modern movement:

This property, designed in 1928 by architect Alejandro Bustillo for the renowned Victoria Ocampo, is located in the neighborhood of Palermo Chico. It consists of several volumes stripped of ornamentation, where the austere treatment of surfaces, the balanced proportion of solids and voids, the fluid relationship with the exterior, and the handling of natural light in the interiors present notable characteristics associated with modernity.

When Dr. Pillado, a renowned local lawyer, decided to build his residence and law office in Bahía Blanca, Wladimiro Acosta opted for a design that, based on a rationalist aesthetic, considered sunlight exposure as one of the main challenges to address. He conducted precise studies that resulted in a building which, through its construction elements, maintains optimal thermal conditions both in winter and summer.

Casa Estudio Pillado / Wladimiro Acosta . Image © Ramiro Sosa

The Forner-Bigatti house studio, designed by architect Alejo Martinez in 1937, combines the residence and workshops of painter Raquel Forner and sculptor Alfredo Bigatti, two renowned Argentine artists. Located in the San Telmo neighborhood, the dual program is resolved through a compact layout that sharply distinguishes the private living spaces from those dedicated to artistic activities.

This corner building, located in the City of Buenos Aires and designed by architects Antonio Bonet, Abel López Chas, and Ricardo Vera Barros, as part of the renowned Grupo Austral, laid the foundation for reflections on international modern architecture within the Argentine context. Completed in 1938, the building features four commercial spaces at street level and seven studio apartments, which are accessed from the first floor and include a mezzanine designed as a resting area.

The Miramontes House, designed in late 1938 by architect Wladimiro Acosta and completed in early 1940, is a vacation residence for a couple and their two children in the city of La Falda, Córdoba. Situated on a vast plot of land, the project explores the relationship between humans and the landscape, serving as a clear example of technical and aesthetic renewal driven by new perspectives on hygiene and health.

The Casa sobre el Arroyo, commonly known as the "Casa del Puente," was designed by renowned Argentine architects Amancio Williams and Delfina Gálvez de Williams between 1943 and 1946 in the city of Mar del Plata. Originally built as a residence for Amancio's father, musician Alberto Williams, the house stands as a tangible example of the ability to establish a connection between modern human rationality and the natural landscape and topography.

The Curutchet House, located in the city of La Plata, is a work that combines a residence with the medical office of Dr. Curutchet. Designed by Le Corbusier, one of the foremost figures of modern architecture, it was completed in 1955 with significant contributions from Amancio Williams in construction management. The house stands as one of the clearest manifestations of modernist ideals in Argentina. Declared a national monument in 1987 and later designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it currently serves as the headquarters of the College of Architects of the Province of Buenos Aires and is open to visitors, offering a firsthand experience of its architecture.

The Di Tella House was designed in 1968 by Clorindo Testa for the art collector and patron Guido Di Tella in the Belgrano neighborhood. Built with the collaboration of architects Luis Hevia Paul and Irene van der Poll, it was completed in 1970. The house features a series of levels and ramps, along with its brutalist aesthetic of exposed concrete, which became one of the architect's signature design elements, as seen in the National Library and the Bank of London. Unfortunately, the house was demolished in 2011 to make way for a residential building.