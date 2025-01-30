Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. India
  5. C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis

C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis

Save
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Interior Photography
© Studio IKSHA

C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 2 of 25C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 3 of 25C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Interior Photography, Concrete, Stairs, HandrailC.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 5 of 25C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Ayakkad, India
  • Architects: Studio Acis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  29379 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Lead Architect: Ar. Rakesh Kakkoth
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the rural context of Palakkad, the C.A.H.S. school is situated amidst paddy fields, embracing native architecture and tradition. It offers a serene escape from city life, surrounded by lush greenery. Previously, the site had poor-quality structures scattered in different orientations, built over various periods without proper master planning. The project's scope involved crafting an overall master plan and uplifting the school.

Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 2 of 25
© Studio IKSHA
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 21 of 25
Master Plan
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 5 of 25
© Studio IKSHA

Strategies like preservation, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, new construction, and renovation were implemented in six phases. The first phase focused on constructing a new admin block (Block H), inspired by existing challenges, while the second phase involved renovating the higher secondary block (Block A). The remaining four phases include demolition, new constructions, preservation, adaptive reuse, and rehabilitation for future development. A major challenge was designing the school within budget constraints.

Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Interior Photography, Concrete, Stairs, Handrail
© Studio IKSHA
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan Block H (Admin Block)
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 12 of 25
© Studio IKSHA

Planned on a 2.53-acre site, the new Admin block (Block H, 20,659 sq. ft.) integrates multiple functions under one roof. Its linear form establishes a clear axis for the school, emphasizing the entry and segregating public and private zones. This block houses meeting rooms, classrooms, and a flexible auditorium. Spaces are efficiently planned with proper segregation, ensuring effective management. The ground floor is open, connecting users to the surroundings and serving as a gateway.

Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 11 of 25
© Studio IKSHA
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 24 of 25
Section
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 16 of 25
© Studio IKSHA

The first floor features semi-open spaces with verandas running parallel, visually linking the open ground floor and surrounding blocks. Design elements like verandas, north-facing linear windows, double-height spaces, gathering pockets, and rooms with light on both sides create vibrant, inspiring spaces. Natural light filters into the school, fostering an elegant, energizing environment for young minds. The architecture blends raw concrete textures with earthy tones, while floor-to-floor balconies enhance transparency and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, connecting the building to its context.

Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 10 of 25
© Studio IKSHA
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 22 of 25
Floor Plan Block A
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Interior Photography
© Studio IKSHA

The second phase involved renovating Block A (8,720 sq. ft.). The design addressed challenges by drawing inspiration from nearby structures and traditional Kerala values. An outer layer of columns topped with a roof was added to the existing structure, transforming the dynamics of the space. The corridors, with muted colors and interplay of light, celebrate tranquility and grandeur. These imposing columns and verandas now provide shade and comfort, protecting against rain and sun while creating interactive spaces. This redesign balances heritage with functionality, fostering active learning, social interaction, and emotional development.

Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 6 of 25
© Studio IKSHA
Save this picture!
C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis - Image 14 of 25
© Studio IKSHA

Always envisioned as a school, where its essence balances between heritage and innovation which is culturally rooted and emphasises the open spaces. A space where children feel safe, a place to unwind that encourages the interaction between students themselves and with the teachers and fosters collaboration.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ayakkad, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Acis
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndia
Cite: "C.A.H.S. School Ayakkad / Studio Acis" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026026/cahs-school-ayakkad-studio-acis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags