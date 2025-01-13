Exclusive Interview: WOHA on the Holcim Foundation Award-Winning BRAC University Campus – A Benchmark in Sustainable Architecture

Over the past two decades, the Holcim Foundation Awards has committed USD 20M to spotlight transformative projects by architects, designers, and engineers who pioneer sustainable design and construction practices. To capture these stories, the Foundation launched a short film series titled Words with Winners.

This series provides an in-depth look at award-winning sustainable design projects through exclusive interviews with their creators. It includes the first film to showcase BRAC University campus, recently completed in Dhaka, featuring an exclusive interview with the lead architect and co-founder of Singaporean green building specialists WOHA Wong Mun Summ.

Sustainability Best Practice in Bangladesh

The BRAC University campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, designed by WOHA architects, is a stellar example of sustainable educational architecture. Completed in 2023 after winning a Holcim Foundation Award in 2017, the campus provides a space for 20,000 students and serves as a catalyst for positive urban change. Wong, who pioneered the design, says he would like architects and developers the world over to take lessons from the project to benefit communities and the planet.

One of the key replicable aspects of the BRAC University project is its use of a concept dubbed "breathing architecture". This approach focuses on passive design strategies, such as natural ventilation through a horizontal breezeway typology, and the incorporation of green spaces. The classrooms are arranged in parallel, creating breezeways that channel wind and enhance airflow, while landscaping at the ends of these breezeways contributes to a cooling effect through evapotranspiration. By integrating these sustainable design principles, Wong says the campus becomes "more accessible and more enjoyable for all". The building's ability to "breathe" not only reduces reliance on energy-intensive air conditioning but also creates a comfortable and inviting environment for students, faculty, and the surrounding community.

Holcim Foundation Recognition

The Holcim Foundation Awards continue to support projects like the BRAC University campus that push the boundaries of traditional architecture, combining engineering, urban design, and social responsibility. This film is a unique opportunity to see the BRAC University campus in its built form for the first time.

Alongside BRAC University campus, Words with Winners features many other Holcim Foundation Award-winning projects, such as the BIG U in New York, La Quebradora Waterpark in Mexico City, addressing critical water management needs, and the Hikma Complex in Dandaji, Niger, preserving cultural heritage through innovative design.

THE HOLCIM FOUNDATION AWARDS 2025 - ENTRIES CLOSING SOON

Attention architects, designers, and engineers: There is less than a month to submit your innovative, sustainable design projects for the Holcim Foundation Awards 2025. With a total prize pool of USD 1 million, the competition seeks late-stage design projects that embody sustainable solutions on a global scale.

Key Information

Competition Entries Close: February 11, 2025

20 Global Winners | USD 1M Prize Pool

5 Special Recognition Prizes

Free to Enter

For more information on Words with Winners, BRAC University campus, and other award-winning projects, visit the Holcim Foundation's website and join the conversation on sustainable urban futures.