Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter

Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter

Save

Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Exterior Photography, GlassLundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 3 of 14Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairLundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, GlassLundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Tolered, Sweden
  • Architects: D Office arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bert Leandersson
  • Lead Architects: Ann Dalberg, Linnea Ringquist, Jacob Kodeda, Julia Kodeda
  • Design Team: D Office arkitekter
  • Landscape Architecture: 02 Landskap
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Bengt Dahlgren
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: BA Elteknik
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Härlanda Byggteknik
  • Interior Design: Liljewall Arkitekter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Malagris AB
  • City: Tolered
  • Country: Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Bert Leandersson

Text description provided by the architects. We have had the honor and trust of designing the new Lundby School on Hisingen for the City of Gothenburg. The school was completed and ready for occupancy in 2024 and is designed for 630 students in grades 7-9, as well as students with intellectual disabilities in compulsory school.

Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 6 of 14
© Bert Leandersson
Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 11 of 14
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 3 of 14
© Bert Leandersson

The building also houses a cultural school and a sports hall with associated facilities for the sports and association administration. An important starting point for the design of the school has been to create a safe and welcoming place and an environment to thrive in, both during and after school hours.

Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Bert Leandersson
Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 12 of 14
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Glass
© Bert Leandersson

For the exterior design of the building, it was of great importance to connect to the location and the old school (through the use of red brick and traditional material choices.), which has been partially preserved. At the same time, the building's facade was designed to reflect the modern school that it is, a building that meets the demands of contemporary society. The school's facade is characterized by large glass sections that showcase the activities of the surrounding area.

Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bert Leandersson

The activities on the ground floor thus help illuminate the space to promote safe outdoor environments around the building. The interior design is characterized by natural materials such as slate and wood, combined with a subdued color scheme in dark hues, to contribute to a calm and harmonious environment where students can feel at home. The sports hall consists of an event hall with retractable bleachers for 1,000 spectators and a ceiling height of 10 meters. The hall can be divided into two full-sized halls with a curtain wall, allowing the spaces to be used in the best possible way by both the school and the community organizations.

Save this picture!
Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter - Image 10 of 14
© Bert Leandersson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tolered, Sweden

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
D Office arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSweden
Cite: "Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter" 11 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025573/lundbyskolan-d-office-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags