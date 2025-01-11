Lundbyskolan / D Office arkitekter

+ 9

Design Team: D Office arkitekter

Landscape Architecture: 02 Landskap

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Bengt Dahlgren

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: BA Elteknik

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Härlanda Byggteknik

Interior Design: Liljewall Arkitekter

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Malagris AB

City: Tolered

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. We have had the honor and trust of designing the new Lundby School on Hisingen for the City of Gothenburg. The school was completed and ready for occupancy in 2024 and is designed for 630 students in grades 7-9, as well as students with intellectual disabilities in compulsory school.

The building also houses a cultural school and a sports hall with associated facilities for the sports and association administration. An important starting point for the design of the school has been to create a safe and welcoming place and an environment to thrive in, both during and after school hours.

For the exterior design of the building, it was of great importance to connect to the location and the old school (through the use of red brick and traditional material choices.), which has been partially preserved. At the same time, the building's facade was designed to reflect the modern school that it is, a building that meets the demands of contemporary society. The school's facade is characterized by large glass sections that showcase the activities of the surrounding area.

The activities on the ground floor thus help illuminate the space to promote safe outdoor environments around the building. The interior design is characterized by natural materials such as slate and wood, combined with a subdued color scheme in dark hues, to contribute to a calm and harmonious environment where students can feel at home. The sports hall consists of an event hall with retractable bleachers for 1,000 spectators and a ceiling height of 10 meters. The hall can be divided into two full-sized halls with a curtain wall, allowing the spaces to be used in the best possible way by both the school and the community organizations.