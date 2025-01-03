Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Art House / Kallos Turin

Art House / Kallos Turin

Save

Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 2 of 22Art House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, ConcreteArt House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, ChairArt House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, SinkArt House / Kallos Turin - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Athens, Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 20 of 22
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis

Text description provided by the architects. Art House is built within the green oasis of Filothei, a leafy neighbourhood nestled within the bustling metropolis of Athens. Filothei was developed in the 1920s as a garden oasis and preserved by strict codes constraining what could be built. These codes were at once the limitation and inspiration for the concept that Kallos Turin developed. The client needed enough square footage to house their world-class art collection in a gallery format as well as space for their extended families to converge.

Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 2 of 22
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 21 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Glass, Sink
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis

A dense cube was the shape that emerged from this combination of code and spatial requirements. But Kallos Turin saw these limitations as an opportunity and decided not only to embrace the cube form but to emphasize it by building in poured concrete. The concrete accentuates the sense of density and monolithic mass. Kallos Turin understood that this cubic volume needed a foil that pushed back against the rigidity of the form and used two key concepts to provide resistance: the sinuous lines of circulation through the house, and the garden surrounding it.

Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 22 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 9 of 22
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis

The circulation from the street up through the site to the top levels was developed as a winding path and codified in the form of a subtle series of curves in concrete. Embracing the original notion of Filothei as a garden city, Kallos Turin saw the garden as a way to counter the rigidity of the form and worked with Thomas Doxiades to create a densely planted native landscape as an extension of the preserved hillside from which the cube of the house emerges.

Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Glass
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis
Save this picture!
Art House / Kallos Turin - Image 16 of 22
© Ricardo Labougle, Giorgos Sfakianakis

The fence at the back offers an open connection to the nature preserve behind the house, highlighting the fluid relationship between the property and its natural surroundings. The landscape hints at the idea that the plants will ultimately engulf the architecture entirely.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kallos Turin
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "Art House / Kallos Turin" 03 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025277/art-house-kallos-turin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags