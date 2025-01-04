Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura

Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura

Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures
Lugano, Switzerland
  • Architects: AGENCIA TPBA, Clube, Pianca Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  17
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Thiago de Almeida, Priscila Bellas, Gabriel Biselli, Guilherme Pianca.
  • Collaborators: Alixe Bucher, Christian Thiago Peterhans
  • Office: Fabbrica dell’ospitalità / Valérie Rossier
  • Construction/Sponsorship: Veragouth-Xilema
  • Organization: I2A - Istituto Internazionale di Architettura / Biennale Svizzera del Territorio 2024 “Back to the Future”
  • City: Lugano
  • Country: Switzerland
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. In response to the 5th Edition of the Biennale Svizzera del Territorio open call “Back to the Future”, about notions of how architects could operate in a future shaped by a multitude of crises that seem unintelligible, we like to think an essential approach for architecture is to uphold its openness and inclusivity, thereby positioning itself as a mediator.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Javier Agustin Rojas

As a tangible manifestation of this approach, the project focuses on the ambiguous condition of the Villa Saroli park’s border, particularly the low wall facing Viale Stefano Franscini. Half inside, half outside, we propose installing a 2m by 8m table atop of the wall — based on an element of division, a space of conjunction. The table consists of a structure made from recycled wooden beams and is covered with reflective aluminum sheets, creating a peculiar surface that renders both the physical and conceptual boundaries in question ambiguous.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Floor Plan
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Image 16 of 17
Floor Plan
Section
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Image 17 of 17
Section
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Image 8 of 17
© Javier Agustin Rojas

What was once only a border should now also serve as a meeting area: the table, an elemental object of domestic life and human sociability, with such dimensions, operates as a flexible platform open to various uses: discussions, workshops, lectures, and more.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Address:Lugano, Switzerland

Pianca Arquitetura
Clube
AGENCIA TPBA
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Switzerland

Cite: "Instalation Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura" [Instalação Border-Crossing / AGENCIA TPBA + Clube + Pianca Arquitetura] 04 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025077/instalation-border-crossing-agencia-tpba-plus-clube-plus-pianca-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

