Residues That Build: A School in India Made from Sugarcane Bagasse

The construction industry, traditionally reliant on the intensive use of non-renewable natural materials, is at a decisive moment to reevaluate its processes and mitigate its significant environmental impact. How can the growing demand for infrastructure, housing, healthcare, and education be met without depleting natural resources? While recycling initiatives are gaining traction, they remain insufficient. In this context, more innovative solutions are emerging, proposing the use of agricultural waste, such as sugarcane bagasse, to create sustainable and disruptive alternatives for construction.

When processed and creatively applied, these residues can become high-performance materials, combining strength, functionality, and significant reductions in environmental impact. However, for these innovations to become viable, they must undergo a rigorous cycle of research, extensive testing, and, most importantly, full-scale prototyping. In a groundbreaking achievement for sustainable architecture, Sugarcrete®, a revolutionary low-carbon building material, was used to construct a school in India. Developed by the University of East London (UEL), Sugarcrete® transforms sugarcane by-products into durable, eco-friendly building blocks with a carbon footprint six times lower than traditional clay bricks. Located at the Panchsheel Inter College in Uttar Pradesh, this project is the first prototype of the material and serves as a sustainability lab for students in one of India's largest sugar-producing regions. The building allows real-world testing of the material's performance while promoting sustainability education.

Sugarcrete® is a bio-based construction material created by combining sugarcane bagasse with sand and mineral binders. It offers exceptional thermal, acoustic, and fire resistance properties while significantly reducing the environmental impact of construction. Its open-access design fosters local manufacturing, especially in the Global South, where imported materials are often the norm. The goal is to provide a sustainable and cost-effective solution for local construction needs while creating income-generating opportunities through the export of eco-friendly materials to the Global North.

Alan Chandler, co-creator of the material and project leader, emphasized the significance of this milestone: "This project has been invaluable in demonstrating the practical use of Sugarcrete® blocks while addressing local challenges, such as material availability and rendering techniques. With the unwavering support of Chemical Systems Technologies (CST), we've shown that transitioning from traditional construction materials to sustainable alternatives is possible."

The school was designed through a collaboration between UEL students and the Delhi School of Architecture and Planning. It is being monitored to evaluate the material's superior insulation, moisture protection, and acoustic performance. These qualities are particularly advantageous for educational environments, ensuring comfort and fostering better learning conditions. Sunil Singhal, President of CST, celebrated the collaboration, stating: "The potential of Sugarcrete® to drive environmental and social transformation is immense. We are proud to introduce this pioneering innovation in India, setting an example for the world."

Encouraged by the school project's success, the Sugarcrete® team is now collaborating with the Paryatan Foundation, an NGO in Hisar, India, to build a community center using the material. They are also expanding their reach to other sugar-producing regions, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Kenya, and Mexico, where the material's potential is vast. In Costa Rica, for example, the material is being considered for construction in tropical forests, offering a sustainable alternative in areas where carbon-intensive materials are restricted.

Moreover, Sugarcrete® will be showcased in a prototype at the Burning Man Festival in Nevada, USA, further demonstrating its versatility and global appeal. Sugarcrete® has received accolades such as the Climate Positive Awards and the Built by Nature Prize and has been nominated for the Earthshot Prize and other prestigious awards. Its success underscores its potential to redefine sustainable construction and contribute to a more resilient, low-carbon future. This pioneering project demonstrates how agricultural by-products can be transformed into cutting-edge building materials, paving the way for a more sustainable construction industry. Sugarcrete® is not just building structures—it is building a better future.