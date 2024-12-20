Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights

Save this picture! TRAMO / Selgascano + Andreu Carulla . Image © Juan Baraja

The post-pandemic world has undergone transformations in various aspects, including urban tourism and new modes of travel. With the rise of remote and freelance work, many people now have the freedom to move between cities without needing to establish a permanent residence. This has turned bars, restaurants, and cafés into more than just spaces for consumption: they are now temporary offices and, in many cases, settings for a variety of activities.

On the other hand, shops and retail spaces have evolved to offer more than just the sale of products or services. They have become part of a holistic consumer experience, fostering an emotional connection with users.

This trend highlights the importance of interior design in bars, cafés, shops, and restaurants as key elements of the tourist offerings in major cities. Visiting traditional landmarks is no longer enough; these leisure spaces have become must-see destinations for travelers. Many of them are also designed by renowned architects and designers, who bring their creative vision to transform these spaces into unique experiences.

The design of these spaces goes beyond functional criteria, focusing on the sensory experience they offer. From lighting and materials to furniture arrangement and decorative details, every element works together to create environments that invite people to linger, work, or simply enjoy the atmosphere. In this way, bars and cafés become genuine destinations within cities, capable of attracting both locals and visitors while fostering a deeper connection with the culture and lifestyle of the place.

Below, we present a selection of cafés, bars, restaurants, and shops in the Spanish capital that stand out not only for their culinary or commercial offerings but also for the creativity of their spaces and the way they redefine the urban experience.