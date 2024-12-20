Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights

Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights

Save

The post-pandemic world has undergone transformations in various aspects, including urban tourism and new modes of travel. With the rise of remote and freelance work, many people now have the freedom to move between cities without needing to establish a permanent residence. This has turned bars, restaurants, and cafés into more than just spaces for consumption: they are now temporary offices and, in many cases, settings for a variety of activities.

On the other hand, shops and retail spaces have evolved to offer more than just the sale of products or services. They have become part of a holistic consumer experience, fostering an emotional connection with users.

Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 2 of 26Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 3 of 26Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 4 of 26Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 5 of 26Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - More Images+ 21

This trend highlights the importance of interior design in bars, cafés, shops, and restaurants as key elements of the tourist offerings in major cities. Visiting traditional landmarks is no longer enough; these leisure spaces have become must-see destinations for travelers. Many of them are also designed by renowned architects and designers, who bring their creative vision to transform these spaces into unique experiences.

Related Article

Interior Design Trends of 2024

The design of these spaces goes beyond functional criteria, focusing on the sensory experience they offer. From lighting and materials to furniture arrangement and decorative details, every element works together to create environments that invite people to linger, work, or simply enjoy the atmosphere. In this way, bars and cafés become genuine destinations within cities, capable of attracting both locals and visitors while fostering a deeper connection with the culture and lifestyle of the place.

Below, we present a selection of cafés, bars, restaurants, and shops in the Spanish capital that stand out not only for their culinary or commercial offerings but also for the creativity of their spaces and the way they redefine the urban experience.

Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 15 of 26
Nuna Bar / Conjuntos Empáticos. Image © Juan Borgognoni

TRAMO / Selgascano + Andreu Carulla

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 7 of 26
TRAMO / Selgascano + Andreu Carulla . Image © Juan Baraja

Gilda Haus Bar / CODOO STUDIO

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 12 of 26
Bar Casa Gilda / CODOO STUDIO. Image © Germán Saiz
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 17 of 26
Bar Casa Gilda / CODOO STUDIO. Image © Germán Saiz

Chido Restaurant Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 2 of 26
Restaurante Chido Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio. Image © Asier Rua
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 13 of 26
Restaurante Chido Santa Engracia / MOCA estudio. Image © Asier Rua

Neutrale Store / Estudio DIIR

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 22 of 26
Tienda Neutrale / Estudio DIIR . Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

WOW Store / External Reference Architects

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 4 of 26
Tienda WOW / External Reference Architects. Image © Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 21 of 26
Tienda WOW / External Reference Architects. Image © Imagen Subliminal

Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 10 of 26
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio . Image © Aleson del Villar
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 14 of 26
Osom Coffee Shop/ Berd Studio . Image © Aleson del Villar

Neutrale House / Estudio DIIR

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 16 of 26
Casa Neutrale / Estudio DIIR . Image © David Zarzoso

Mon Parnasse Flower Shop / Canobardin

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 18 of 26
Florería Mon Parnasse / Canobardin . Image © Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 20 of 26
Florería Mon Parnasse / Canobardin . Image © Imagen Subliminal

Mo de Movimiento Restaurant / Estudio Lucas Muñoz

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 8 of 26
Restaurante Mo de Movimiento / Estudio Lucas Muñoz . Image © Sergio Albert/Gonzalo Machado
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 9 of 26
Restaurante Mo de Movimiento / Estudio Lucas Muñoz . Image © Sergio Albert/Gonzalo Machado

Hoff Flagship Store / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 26 of 26
Tienda Hoff / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari . Image © Asier Rua

Flagship Store Mietis / Evvo Retail

Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 23 of 26
Tienda Mietis / Evvo Retail . Image © Nerea Garro
Save this picture!
Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights - Image 24 of 26
Tienda Mietis / Evvo Retail . Image © Nerea Garro

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Pintos, Paula. "Bars, Cafés, and Shops in Madrid: The Role of Design in Creating Urban Tourism Highlights" [Bares, cafés y tiendas en Madrid: la importancia del diseño para convertirlos en protagonistas del turismo urbano] 20 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024936/bars-cafes-and-shops-in-madrid-the-role-of-design-in-creating-urban-tourism-highlights> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags