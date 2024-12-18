The Barbican Center to Undergo Major Renewal and Upgrade, Planned to Begin First Phase in 2027

Save this picture! Barbican Center . Image © Max Colson Courtesy of Barbican Centre

The City of London Corporation has approved a £191 million funding package for the first phase of the Barbican Centre's five-year renewal program. The initiative is aimed at addressing critical repairs and upgrades to this Grade II-listed venue, including improvements to accessibility, energy efficiency, and overall functionality of its aging infrastructure. The Barbican Renewal began in 2021 with an international competition for the multi-disciplinary design team to lead the efforts. In 2022, Allies and Morrison, Asif Khan Studio, and Buro Happold were selected, in collaboration with specialists in sustainability, heritage, landscaping, lighting design, acoustics, and more.

Construction is slated to begin in 2027, pending planning permission, with the first phase targeting completion by the Barbican's 50th anniversary in 2032. The project's architectural approach blends the preservation of the original design with necessary modernization. Extensive public consultation has already informed the design process, and further consultation is planned for early next year.

The Renewal Program includes upgrades to the distinctive brutalist foyers, lakeside terrace, and the largest glasshouse in central London. The project prioritizes the sensitive preservation of the existing architecture while incorporating modern sustainable practices to achieve net-zero commitments. A major fundraising campaign launching in 2025 will supplement the City Corporation's funding, enabling broader community engagement and new creative learning activities.

The Barbican Centre's Renewal Programme secured an initial £25 million funding in 2023 for urgent works, commencing summer 2025. Design work continued in 2024, including public consultation and collaboration with young co-designers. A further £191 million commitment from the City of London in December 2024, representing 80% of the five-year plan's cost, will facilitate major renovations. A fundraising campaign will secure the remaining funds.

We now have a great opportunity to conserve the extraordinary architectural heritage of the Barbican, while reconsidering what an arts center can and should be in the twenty-first century, and making sure we are open and welcoming to all. - Claire Spencer, Chief Executive Officer at the Barbican Centre

This initiative, prioritizing accessibility and sustainability, reflects a commitment to the Barbican's role as a vibrant, inclusive 21st-century arts hub, recognized internationally for its expression of Brutalist architecture. The example of the Museum of London, a building now facing an uncertain future, showcases the need for reservation and upgrading procedures aimed at adapting the historical structures to contemporary needs and standards without losing their character.