Baile Menduiña, Del Medio Atelier, and Luis Manuel Pereira Win Design Competition for the Renovation and Expansion of the MNAC in Lisbon

The concept by Baile Menduiña and del medio atelier, coordinated by Luis Manuel Pereira, ranked first in the public design competition for the renovation and expansion project of the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC), located in the historic Chiado neighborhood in Lisbon. Among the 29 projects submitted for the competition, the jury, composed of Carlos Bessa, Elisabete Moura, and André Caiado distinguished a total of five projects and awarded a series of honorable mentions.

The proposal by Baile Menduiña, del medio atelier, and Luis Manuel Pereira stands out for seeking a fusion between architectural heritage and contemporary innovation, in response to the technical and spatial challenges of the site. Additionally, it aims to redefine the visitor experience through the use of local materials, sustainable strategies, and a museographic narrative that strengthens the relationship between art, architecture, and community.

Text courtesy of the authors. The renovation and expansion project for the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC) in Lisbon aims to revitalize this cultural space located in the historic Chiado neighborhood, an area of significant heritage value. The proposal integrates historical buildings with a new volume designed to balance historical memory with contemporary architecture. This volume respects the historical value of its surroundings, creating a visual and functional continuity with the city while incorporating contemporary design elements that establish it as a cultural and architectural reference.

The structure of the new volume serves as a mediator between the historic buildings, connecting exhibition spaces and circulation areas while enhancing the visitor experience. The building’s base is clad in lioz stone, an iconic material of Lisbon, giving it a respectful presence rooted in tradition. On the upper levels, the use of rustic ceramic mosaic introduces a modern texture that enriches the building’s visual profile. This material approach reflects a harmony between past and present, allowing the building to be perceived as a natural extension of the Chiado neighborhood.

The design organizes the museum’s exhibition route in a linear system, facilitating circulation and creating a smooth experience in each exhibition area. At the access level, the main lobby connects directly to the sculpture garden, an outdoor space that serves as a transitional area between the museum and urban life. This garden not only functions as a public area for the contemplation of outdoor works but also reinforces the MNAC's role as a cultural center that is accessible and open to the community. The layout of this garden aims to integrate the museum into the natural routes of the neighborhood, strengthening its connection with the surroundings.

In terms of functionality, the exhibition spaces are organized to offer visitors a continuous and sequential visual narrative. The permanent exhibition is located on the lower level, while the temporary exhibition rooms and the library are situated on the upper levels, establishing a spatial hierarchy that allows for a rich museographic experience. On the top level, the project includes a longitudinal terrace that offers panoramic views of Lisbon, providing a symbolic conclusion to the museum’s journey. This terrace also serves as a contemplative space, strengthening the connection between the museum and its urban context, allowing visitors to visually engage with the city and the river.

To enhance sustainability, the facade is designed to optimize natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting in the exhibition areas. Additionally, the building incorporates passive thermal control systems, leveraging the properties of the materials to regulate temperature, which helps to lower energy consumption. The underground levels house the technical and storage areas, ensuring efficient management of the collections and operational services.

This organization allows for the separation of technical functions from public spaces, maintaining a functional layout that facilitates staff operations without interfering with the visitor experience. On the access level, the lobby includes a shop and a café with direct access to the sculpture garden, integrating these spaces into the daily life of the neighborhood and allowing them to operate independently. The temporary exhibition rooms are designed with adjustable lighting and movable elements, facilitating a flexible and versatile layout that adapts to different exhibition formats, fostering an interactive and dynamic experience.

The MNAC also stands out for its commitment to accessibility. All areas are adapted for people with reduced mobility, featuring ramps, elevators, and appropriate signage, ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for all visitors. Additionally, the project incorporates a restoration space visible to the public, where visitors can observe the process of artwork conservation, adding educational value and transparency to the museum experience.

The new design of the MNAC represents a commitment to sustainability and cultural integration within the Chiado district. This architectural approach allows the museum to remain true to its heritage while embracing a vision of innovation and openness toward the future. With a structure that combines functionality, accessibility, and urban integration, the MNAC becomes a space where contemporary art and architecture engage in dialogue with the community and the urban context. This project ensures that the MNAC continues to evolve in harmony with the city, establishing itself as a cultural landmark where art and architecture merge to enrich the experience of every visitor.

