On Human Rights Day, Grace Farms Launched a Toolkit of Ethical Strategies for Architects

Design for Freedom, an initiative launched by Grace Farms Foundation, has released an updated International Guidance & Toolkit designed to help architects and construction professionals source building materials ethically and avoid products linked to forced labor. The comprehensive online resource addresses the critical issue of forced labor within global supply chains, offering practical tools and strategies for implementation. The toolkit provides detailed information on twelve high-risk materials commonly used in construction, including glass, concrete, steel, timber, and bricks, highlighting the often inhumane conditions under which they are extracted and produced. The release of the guide coincides with Human Rights Day, further highlighting the urgency and global importance of addressing forced labor in the construction industry.

The toolkit's practical applications include proposed contract language, sample specifications, updated material tracking spreadsheets, and information on relevant certifications. The toolkit builds upon a previous version released in 2022, incorporating new human rights due diligence tools and lessons learned from two completed pilot projects in the United States. These projects, the Bigfork Library in Montana and Humanscale's Showroom in Chicago showcased the effectiveness of different approaches to ethical procurement, including closed specifications and the utilization of certifications and labels to identify ethically sourced products.

The projects offer valuable case studies illustrating the advantages and challenges of implementing ethical sourcing strategies in real-world projects, demonstrating that even projects with budget limitations can commit to forced-labor-free materials. Architects and designers can utilize the Design for Freedom International Guidance & Toolkit to integrate ethical supply chains into their projects, prioritizing human rights while simultaneously meeting health and climate goals.

Forced labor in the building materials supply chain is a global issue. By expanding our engagement in Europe and Asia and issuing the International Guidance and Toolkit geared towards a growing global audience, we are better poised to address this egregious human rights violation. Through new public and private sector partnerships, we are accelerating a radical paradigm shift to design and build a more humane future for all. - said Sharon Prince, CEO and Founder of Grace Farms Foundation

A webinar featuring Sharon Prince, CEO and Founder of Grace Farms Foundation, and contributing experts will be held on January 30, 2025, offering further insights into the toolkit's application. More information and access to the toolkit are available at designforfreedom.org.

Several pilot projects have been launched through the Design for Freedom initiative, advising and consulting with practices to help model transparent and fair supply chains for the materials used in their projects. Among the most visible ones are Theaster Gate's 21st Serpentine Pavilion, Black Chapel, demonstrating the feasibility of ethical sourcing and fair labor practices even within a high-profile, internationally recognized architectural project.