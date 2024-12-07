Incuba Next Innovation Hub / ADEPT + AART Architects

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. A new innovation hub for growth-oriented IT and tech companies offers a creative framework for ideas, synergies, and development. The 18-story building, INCUBA Next, designed by ADEPT and AART combines nearly 20,000 square meters of high-quality flexible office spaces with shared facilities and stunning views over the city. For over 30 years, the research park INCUBA in Aarhus DK has been a unique meeting point across it, clean tech, and life sciences. With close ties to the local university and the mission of fostering business opportunities for smaller companies, INCUBA bridges the gap between research, students, and industry. Recently completed, the 18 floors and nearly 20,000 m² in INCUBA NEextare dedicated to providing startups and scaleups in the tech industry with optimal growth conditions for SMEs.

Instead of moving out to find more office space, INCUBA chose to transform and expand, building higher, but maintaining local anchoring and convenient access to the university, so that both new and old can strengthen the vision of a professional meeting point. Designed by ADEPT and AART, the building volume is thoughtfully scaled down into smaller segments to ensure that the building meets the scale within its surroundings as well as the existing complex. The light Kolumba brick in the façade underlines both solidity and tactility. Special emphasis has been placed on creating an open, active, and welcoming ground floor, which merges seamlessly with the existing INCUBA premises, parts of which have been renovated and transformed. In front of the building, a communal square enhances the identity of the neighborhood offering a green recreational space with local rainwater management. Up higher, landscaped roof terraces create semi-private oases that offer tenants room for reflection, while the building's height provides unobstructed views across Aarhus.

INCUBA Next is designed with both people and the city in mind. Our focus has been on creating flexible and future-proof office spaces where architecture plays a pivotal role in fostering synergy and community, explains Martin Krogh, partner at ADEPT. Anders Tyrrestrup, partner at AART, adds, We have aimed to create a building design that offers a creative and inspiring framework for growth and innovation; where these goals are an integral part of the architectural experience, ensuring that the entire structure embodies the vision of the project.

The inherent flexibility of the building supports a dynamic work environment that encourages interaction and synergy across companies and disciplines. Besides the office spaces, INCUBA Next also provides a restaurant, a café, informally shared workspaces, as well as meeting and event facilities that promote inspiration and community. The building is DGNB gold certified and features advanced solutions for optimizing operations and energy consumption. The BMS system is based on open source, so users can use the collected data in new contexts. MEP solutions, fire strategies, and constructions ensure optimal flexibility in space configuration over time.