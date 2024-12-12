Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes

L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes

Save

L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeL'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairL'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 4 of 37L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 5 of 37L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Paris, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the heart of the 11th arrondissement of Paris, on the corner of Avenue de la République, rue des Bluets and the private road Cité Bertrand. Originally built for the Bluets clinic, the building has undergone several transformations, revealing a complex construction made up of successive layers. At the head of the block, L'ARO ( 'Angle République Onzième') features a strong identity and hybrid programming. The former Clinique des Bluets, now a training school, is designed to evolve throughout its life cycle. Whether it's a school, coworking space, housing or fitness centre, the conversion project is flexible. Only its cinaspic nature remains unchanged. Its dimensional qualities and strategic location make it an extremely attractive building in the eleventh arrondissement of Paris.

Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© 11h45
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© 11h45
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 33 of 37
Ground Floor Plan - Changes
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 34 of 37
Ground Floor Plan - New
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 4 of 37
© 11h45

Transforming the existing building is a spatial, programmatic and technical challenge. As architects, we are called upon to overcome this challenge and reenchant the qualities of the original building. Designed with rigour and frugality, the interior spaces are flexible. The interior layout is skilfully designed to offer a free plan, fluid movement between floors and a panoramic terrace overlooking the capital's most beautiful monuments. Transforming an existing building is a spatial, programmatic and technical challenge.

Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© 11h45
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 37 of 37
Section
Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Chair
© 11h45

As architects, we are called upon to overcome this challenge and reenchant the qualities of the original building. Designed with rigour and frugality, the interior spaces are flexible. The interior layout is skilfully designed to offer a free plan, fluid movement between floors and a panoramic terrace overlooking the capital's most beautiful monuments. Particular attention has been paid to ensuring smooth flow between the different levels. Two helical staircases have been added to complement the existing vertical walkways, linking the ground floor to the first basement and the top floor to the roof terrace. These two metallic staircases evoke lightness, while their bright red colour makes them easy to spot and invites users to explore them.

Save this picture!
L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes - Image 5 of 37
© 11h45

Materiality is an essential quality in ensuring that the architecture resonates with the existing environment in a multi-sensory way. The materials chosen for all the interventions are consistent with the original ones and are at the same time sincere and durable enough to last over time. Some materials, such as bricks, are recycled on-site, while other elements resulting from deconstruction will be reused off-site. The complete removal of the original finishings has resulted in a sober layout that leaves the technical elements visible, favouring a palette of neutral tones and facilitating future adaptability. Ultimately, the project reflects several strategies linked to the sustainability of architecture, a cornerstone of the SAME studio.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAME architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance
Cite: "L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes" 12 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024433/laro-graduate-school-same-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags