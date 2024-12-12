L'ARO Graduate School / SAME architectes

+ 32

Associate Architect: Marc-Antoine Servella

Graphic Designer: Alizée Freudenthal

City: Paris

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the heart of the 11th arrondissement of Paris, on the corner of Avenue de la République, rue des Bluets and the private road Cité Bertrand. Originally built for the Bluets clinic, the building has undergone several transformations, revealing a complex construction made up of successive layers. At the head of the block, L'ARO ( 'Angle République Onzième') features a strong identity and hybrid programming. The former Clinique des Bluets, now a training school, is designed to evolve throughout its life cycle. Whether it's a school, coworking space, housing or fitness centre, the conversion project is flexible. Only its cinaspic nature remains unchanged. Its dimensional qualities and strategic location make it an extremely attractive building in the eleventh arrondissement of Paris.

Transforming the existing building is a spatial, programmatic and technical challenge. As architects, we are called upon to overcome this challenge and reenchant the qualities of the original building. Designed with rigour and frugality, the interior spaces are flexible. The interior layout is skilfully designed to offer a free plan, fluid movement between floors and a panoramic terrace overlooking the capital's most beautiful monuments. Transforming an existing building is a spatial, programmatic and technical challenge.

As architects, we are called upon to overcome this challenge and reenchant the qualities of the original building. Designed with rigour and frugality, the interior spaces are flexible. The interior layout is skilfully designed to offer a free plan, fluid movement between floors and a panoramic terrace overlooking the capital's most beautiful monuments. Particular attention has been paid to ensuring smooth flow between the different levels. Two helical staircases have been added to complement the existing vertical walkways, linking the ground floor to the first basement and the top floor to the roof terrace. These two metallic staircases evoke lightness, while their bright red colour makes them easy to spot and invites users to explore them.

Materiality is an essential quality in ensuring that the architecture resonates with the existing environment in a multi-sensory way. The materials chosen for all the interventions are consistent with the original ones and are at the same time sincere and durable enough to last over time. Some materials, such as bricks, are recycled on-site, while other elements resulting from deconstruction will be reused off-site. The complete removal of the original finishings has resulted in a sober layout that leaves the technical elements visible, favouring a palette of neutral tones and facilitating future adaptability. Ultimately, the project reflects several strategies linked to the sustainability of architecture, a cornerstone of the SAME studio.