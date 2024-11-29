Surfaces that Engage with Light, Space, and Nature

A surface does more than simply cover a space—it transforms it, infusing personality, rhythm, and soul. It evolves from being a mere backdrop to becoming an active element that shapes the atmosphere through the interplay of material, form, and light. The balance of the touch, the thickness, incisions, tones, and luminous reflections can transform surfaces into sensory experiences. Textures can evoke stability or lightness, grooves introduce dynamism, colors define moods, and light sculpts depth and movement. Ceramic, with its aesthetic and functional versatility, is particularly well-suited to this role, offering architects a broad palette of creative possibilities.

Fiandre, a renowned manufacturer of porcelain surfaces, has introduced its latest collection, Tribute100, that combines innovative aesthetics with sustainability. Paying homage to the iconic Serie 100, launched in 2010 and celebrated for incorporating a high percentage of recycled materials, this new collection renews that commitment by reinterpreting sustainable design. It reutilizes resources, values their intrinsic memory, and reduces environmental impact.

Inspired by the timeless qualities of nature, the collection recreates the look and feel of marble, stone, and other luxurious surfaces in sustainable porcelain pieces. Available in versatile formats, it is ideal for a variety of applications, including wall coverings, flooring, countertops, and even furniture. The collection also stands out for its exceptional durability, resisting scratches, stains, and thermal shocks. Additionally, its non-porous surface is easy to clean and inhibits the growth of bacteria and mold, making it particularly appropriate for kitchens, bathrooms, and healthcare spaces.

The collection innovates by exploring the interplay between surface and light, a defining aspect of contemporary design. Available in three modular sizes—120x60 cm, 60x60 cm, and 60x30 cm—the surfaces offer versatility for creative applications, from flooring and wall coverings to custom projects. Enriched with intricate three-dimensional patterns, these surfaces transform under different lighting conditions, creating dynamic and engaging effects. Key designs include Paint, inspired by bold industrial brushstrokes that lend expressive and modern textures; Fold, which draws on the soft irregularity of crumpled paper to add elegance and movement; and Net, featuring a delicate lattice of metallic and silky threads that exude sophistication and precision. The use of metallic glazes adds a subtle yet sophisticated sheen, bringing the pieces to life as they respond to both natural and artificial light, revealing depth and dynamism from different angles. The four color options enhance the collection's versatility:

Pearl : A luminous, iridescent white that bathes spaces in radiant light, enhancing sensory and aesthetic experiences. Its patterns reveal glimmers of brilliance that shift and transform with the light.

The ongoing dialogue between light, texture, and material creates environments that transcend functionality, offering an engaging and emotional aesthetic while awakening new senses in visitors. With this approach, the collection not only celebrates the timeless beauty of surfaces but also invites us to rethink environmental impact and explore the infinite possibilities of modern design.

Learn more about the collection on Fiandre's official website.