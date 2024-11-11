COP29 Launches in Baku, Azerbaijan, to Address Climate Finance and Resilience

Save this picture! Panoramic view of Baku - the capital of Azerbaijan. Image © Milosz Maslanka via Shutterstock

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) takes place between the 11th and 22nd of November in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event proposes a global gathering of business leaders, governments, and civil society with the aim of taking effective measures to limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. As the construction industry is responsible for approximately 37% of global emissions, the conference is of particular interest to architects, urban planners, and researchers in this field.

The theme of climate finance is expected to be at the forefront of COP29 debates, a process that began with COP27 and its efforts to define and quantify loss, damage and climate reparations. Climate change disproportionately impacts marginalized communities despite their minimal contributions to global emissions. The 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change introduced the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, urging heavy emitters to lead the way in cutting pollution. For climate justice to be realized, wealthier nations must provide adequate financial support to less affluent countries, enabling them to manage the escalating costs of climate change effectively.

Extreme weather events, such as record-breaking floods in Spain, violent storms in Florida, and wildfires in South America, are becoming increasingly common as climate change accelerates. The urgency for action is evident, and financing clean alternatives to fossil fuels will be a key focus at the upcoming UN climate conference, COP29. Recent data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) indicates that 2024 is on track to become the hottest year on record, exceeding the previous highs of 2023. This highlights the pressing need for global commitment and innovative financing strategies to combat climate change effectively.

Related Article Progress and Reparations: Unpacking the Loss and Damage Fund from COP27

The conference also emphasizes the need for climate-resilient architecture. This includes strategies for adapting buildings to withstand extreme weather events, sea-level rise, and other climate impacts, which architects must consider in their designs.

According to the UN's estimates, the construction sector's carbon footprint is primarily due to the use of materials like cement, steel, and aluminum. These contribute to the embedded carbon footprint of a building, meaning the carbon necessary to produce, and transport the building materials, as well as the assembly and construction process. Until now, efforts have focused on reducing operational carbon emissions, which have seen a decline in recent times. However, embodied carbon emissions from materials remain a challenge.

As COP29 unfolds, it is set up to build on the conclusions of COP28 and COP27, where significant strides were made in addressing climate finance and the urgent need for equitable solutions. COP28 emphasized the importance of integrated approaches to climate adaptation, as well as the impact of the fossil fuel industry on larger climate goals. Similarly, COP27 laid the groundwork for defining loss and damage funding, highlighting the accountability of wealthier nations for their historical emissions.