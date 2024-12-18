AEA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 13

Houses • Angra dos Reis, Brazil
Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura

Area: 19989 ft²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Fernando Guerra

Lead Architects: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen e Edgar Murata

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by a dense forest in Rio de Janeiro's Atlantic Forest, this summer retreat opens out to the sea of Angra dos Reis and some of its 365 islands in the archipelago, considered one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. It was in this region that, decades ago, Paulo Jacobsen began working with wooden structures. Initially motivated by the easiness in which this material could be transported through coastal waters, wood is nowadays one of the major design hallmarks of his practice. Therefore, it is amidst this abundant nature that the AEA House lightly touches the ground and incorporates the topography. Respecting the location of a previously existing house, this project sought to use natural elements that could create an architectural space in tune with the surroundings.

The house can be accessed in two different ways: by boat, via the pier, or through a winding mountain road that leads to the entrance of the house, at the highest level on the plot, where a garden full of native species welcomes the visitor. Upon entering the residence, a small rock appears in the middle of the wooden floor, being surrounded as if it were part of it. When descending the stairs to the lower floor, its real size is revealed, spanning the entire ceiling height. It is also at this level that the view opens up completely to the sea, blurring the lines between the built and the natural spaces.

The entire project was structurally designed as a mix of metal, concrete and laminated wood, with each element carefully adapted to the surrounding nature. The social program takes place on the lower floor, where the living room, gourmet area, dining room and kitchen are located. On the other side, around the large stone and a reflecting pool, are located the home theater, playroom and gym. Above are the suites, where muxarabis panels made from oxidized wood were used for sun protection on the façade. Their grayish tone is a reference to wooden trunks found on the beach, which, due to salt, sand and sun, lose their color over the years. A long bench surrounds the entire balcony of the rooms, also serving as protection.

From the bedrooms’ balcony the garden below can be seen. The pool, organically shaped, visually transitions the straight lines of the architecture to the free movement of the ocean. Carefully crafted landscaping connects the wild forest to the lawn. Two natural elements limit the sides of the house: on one side, a large rock, even larger than the one inside, lightly touches the building, while, on the other, a huge old tree provides shade to those relaxing near the pool.