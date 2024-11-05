Documenting Female Voices in Architecture: “Women in Architecture” Returns in Second Chapter

"We think we are diverse, and we think we have equality, but is that really the case?"

Highlighting the stories of female architecture shaping the built environment, the documentary "Women in Architecture", by Boris Noir returns for a second chapter. Initiated by Sky-Frame, in collaboration with ArchDaily, this installment of the docu-series follows the journeys of Dorte Mandrup and Tosin Oshinowo, drawing a parallelism between both of their lives and focusing on their distinct paths and challenges. Stay tuned for the online screening on November 12th at 7:30 am EST, 12:30 pm CET on ArchDaily.

Going on a journey with the protagonists, sharing their personal stories, challenges overcome, and architectural contributions, this feature seeks to elevate the visibility of women in architecture to inspire viewers. Conveying a message of possibility, showing that "meaningful change and impactful careers are within reach", "Women in Architecture" brings to the screen the achievements and resilience of women actively impacting the development of our built environment.

After an initial chapter presenting Toshiko Mori, Gabriela Carrillo, and Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge, the film returns with the stories of Dorte Mandrup and Tosin Oshinowo. In Copenhagen and Lagos, these female lead protagonists share insights from their personal and professional lives, discussing their sources of inspiration and motivation, showcasing their work and collaborations, and revealing obstacles they faced.

They talked about their views on being women in a male-dominated industry and the common challenges female architects face in the profession. They also explored the meaning of architecture in today's world, examining a broader definition of the profession, shaking up the status quo, and dismantling existing rigid norms.

Dorte Mandrup graduated from the Aarhus School of Architecture in 1991 and founded her Copenhagen-based studio in 1999, where she serves as Creative Director and oversees all projects. Known for her nonconformist perspective and commitment to architectural development, Dorte has received both national and international acclaim for her innovative designs. Similarly, Tosin Oshinowo is a Lagos-based Nigerian architect and designer renowned for her projects emphasizing socially responsive urbanism. As the founder of Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier), established in 2013, she has focused on creating a variety of civic and residential spaces that prioritize equity, sustainability, and respect for nature and history. During November, coinciding with the film's launch, ArchDaily will present in-depth profiles that highlight their careers and projects.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Women in Architecture presented by Sky-Frame.



Sky-Frame is characterized by its empathic ability to take on different perspectives and points of view. We are interested in people and their visions, whether in architecture or in a social context. We deeply care about creating living spaces and in doing so we also question the role of women in architecture. From the arts to the sciences, women shape our society. We want to shed more light on this role, increase the visibility of Women in Architecture and empower/encourage them to realize their full potential.



Initiated by Sky-Frame, the "Women in Architecture" documentary is an impulse for inspiration, discussion, and reflection. The film's release is on November 12, 2024.



Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.