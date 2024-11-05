Tijuana-San Diego as a Creative Beacon: Exploring the World Design Capital's Growing Influence

Save this picture! Exchange Pavilion. Image © Paco Alvarez, Recording Architecture

Global conferences, events, and exhibitions have profoundly influenced the evolution of architecture and design, serving as catalysts for innovation, new ideas, and pivotal debates. Some gatherings, like the historic Congrès International d'Architecture Moderne, have impacted the field. In contrast, others, such as the Venice Biennale and the World Design Capital (WDC), continue shaping the architectural landscape through periodic editions. Initiated in Turin, Italy, the WDC celebrates a different city every two years as a hub of design reflection and creativity. In the latest edition, the binational region of Tijuana-San Diego made history as the first cross-border WDC, emerging as a creative epicenter with a rich, innovative program that warrants special attention.

At ArchDaily, we have closely followed the journey of this designation, from initial insights into its announcement to the ongoing events that will culminate in the handoff to the next host city. Rather than a 'closure,' this transfer represents an organic transition—a key element in the evolutionary process that defines the World Design Capital. This handover dynamic goes beyond passing the torch; it fosters a legacy of knowledge and innovation that enables each city to harness its momentum as a platform for transformation. This approach ensures that each edition is viewed not as an isolated event but as an integral part of an ongoing urban, cultural, and social renewal.

On this occasion, positioned between the past World Design Experience and the upcoming WDC Convocation Ceremony, we have gathered insights from designers, key organizations, and cultural institutions, as well as stakeholders such as Bertrand Derome, Managing Director of WDO, and Jonathon Glus, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs for the City of San Diego. This time, we focus on the City of San Diego, which is moving beyond its historical identity as a center for military and recreational purposes. The city is undertaking significant architectural and artistic initiatives in partnership with its neighbor, Tijuana. This shift has been accompanied by a commitment to engaging with the community and conducting thorough research, resulting in a deeper understanding of how design can positively influence the region.

While the bid phase for WDC 2024 was grounded in extensive research and community engagement, our understanding of the potential impact of design in our region has grown exponentially, simply due to the growing cadre of WDC 2024 volunteers and participants who have co-designed community futures across the transborder region. -Jonathon Glus

The Exchange Pavilion: Showcasing Binational Collaboration

At the heart of this edition is the Exchange Pavilion, designed by Heleo Architecture in collaboration with Tijuana-based artist Daniel Ruanova. This modular, portable structure reflects the trans-border identity of Tijuana-San Diego and is currently situated in San Diego's Plaza de Panama. The pavilion is a modular, portable structure that acts as a canvas for various interactive displays, lighting, and graphic visuals, as well as an assembly space for lectures, performances, workshops, and more. As a pavilion structure meant to showcase San Diego/Tijuana as the first bi-national World Design Capital, it was installed first in San Diego and will be de-installed and relocated to Tijuana.

Drawing on the concept of a 'no man's land'—the undefined buffer zone between two nations—the pavilion takes shape as two raised planes symbolizing the border walls on either side. These structures are 'lifted' to create a unifying space beneath, allowing unrestricted movement through what would otherwise be an uninhabitable zone. Forming an "X" to symbolize the ongoing, fluid exchange of ideas and culture, the pavilion serves as both a crossroads and a destination, inviting the public to dialogue about new possibilities.

Heleo and Ruanova designed the pavilion to be a portable structure engineered into eight separate structural frames of steel tubes. Fabricated in Tijuana, crossing the border as oversized loads, and assembled in San Diego in two weeks, the pavilion was an exercise in the possibilities of prefabricated structural elements and maximizing building and construction processes for much-needed infrastructure and housing. Moreover, cross-border collaboration is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and shared resources. Clad in bright orange, transparent corrugated polycarbonate panels reinterprets the repurposed corrugated walls of the old border. Its edges are wrapped in a continuous ribbon of curved LED ticker tape, reminiscent of the currency exchange kiosks commonly seen along the border. Rather than exchange rates, however, the display showcases a curated exchange of ideas and poetry submitted by writers from both sides, in English and Spanish.

Mingei, The San Diego Museum of Art and MCASD: Renovations that Revitalize the City's Cultural Scene

Located within Balboa Park, Plaza de Panama is one of the park's most emblematic spaces. As one of the largest and oldest urban parks in the United States, dating back to the late nineteenth century, it houses more than a dozen institutions that enrich San Diego's cultural offerings, supporting its designation as a World Design Capital (WDC). Among them is the Mingei International Museum, which recently underwent a significant renovation led by LUCE et Studio. This transformation reconfigured the building, creating an open ground floor for community engagement. The new layout includes a gallery, store, restaurant, and a dedicated education center, all free admission. The second level is devoted to exhibitions and research, with its main galleries and art library.

In a similar spirit, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, located in La Jolla, recently underwent a renovation that transformed its existing space and added 46,400 square feet of new areas. Originally an oceanfront residence designed by Irving Gill in 1916, the museum has seen several architecturally distinct expansions over the years, with the latest led by Selldorf Architects. The new design significantly expands gallery space for the collection, creates a more welcoming and defined entryway, and brings greater cohesion to the site, enhancing the museum's connection to its remarkable coastal surroundings.

With these renovation works, the spirit embedded in the city—constantly evolving to welcome various cultural institutions—embraces both collections that are part of the city's heritage and new artistic expressions seeking to emerge. In this context, one of the most significant projects that will transform the city in the coming years is the renovation of the east wing of the San Diego Museum of Art, led by Foster & Partners. This milestone is poised to mark a turning point in Balboa Park, promising to inspire a profound reflection that merits in-depth exploration.

When considering the future, the potential impact of the World Design Capital designation on new host cities is both intriguing and exciting. This event fosters a new urban dynamic, promoting collaborative, multidisciplinary efforts that address community concerns. According to Bertrand Derome, looking toward the future, potential World Design Capital cities are those that demonstrate the importance of improving the quality of life for their citizens and are open to reflecting on urban challenges while implementing new ways of working and creative problem-solving through design.

WDCs are cities led by a team and supported by a government that recognizes the significance and value of design and the impact it can have on public administration, smoother delivery of citizen services, and improved public spaces for communities. Our emphasis is not only on a city's design heritage but also on how they are using design as a tool for transformation. Cities that recognize the members of their creative economy and drive sustainability, economic growth and opportunities, cross-cultural or cross-disciplinary collaboration, and circularity will be successful in their bid for World Design Capital. -Bertrand Derome

The Tijuana-San Diego region stands poised to redefine the narrative of cross-border collaboration through its designation as the World Design Capital. This unique opportunity highlights the creative potential of both cities and emphasizes the importance of community engagement and innovative design in addressing urban challenges. The ongoing renovations and new projects within this dynamic cultural landscape will serve as a testament to the transformative power of design, fostering a legacy of collaboration that inspires future generations. As the region embraces its role as a creative beacon, it invites the world to witness the profound impact that thoughtful design can have on quality of life and community connectivity.