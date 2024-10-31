Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 2 of 18Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 3 of 18Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, ColumnHealthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior PhotographyHealthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Noida, India
  • Partners In Charge: Vir.mueller architects, Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta
  • Project Team: Kapil Shokeen, Arushi Rana, Anant Mittal, Kamya Khurana, Mihir Bhagat
  • Signage & Wayfinding: Studiomda Way-finding Design
  • City: Noida
  • Country: India
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. The intensity of megacity urbanity, where air pollution and environmental degradation are pre-conditions for design, presents a particular challenge for the creation of secure environments for education. Conceptualized as a 'cocoon', this project for a pre-school and kindergarten aspires to be a luminous safe haven for young children as they engage with early years learning.  Organized as a set of organic 'cells' of curved brick walls punctuated by circular porthole windows, the learning spaces weave a tactile ring around a courtyard.

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 2 of 18
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

Lined with slats of birch plywood ñ a soft counterpoint to the brick, the courtyard assumes primacy as the focal space within - draped in a tent and illuminated softly from skylights. Exposed concrete columns and slabs, and terrazzo flooring embedded with stone chips serve as the primary materials for the project. A concrete cylinder conceals an elevator and offers a canvas for the play of light and shadow ñ circles of light become a kinetic presence on its curved surface. The terrace playground encircles the tented courtyard, offering a safe space for the children to run, play, picnic, and soak in the winter sunshine.

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 3 of 18
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 18 of 18
Section
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

Ecological values drove the design, although the clients were unequivocal in their belief that building sustainably was not to be confused with obtaining any certification!  The building - a three-storeyed low-rise structure, built to the seismic codes for a Zone 4 site ñ comprises a reinforced concrete frame structure, with infill walls built in a 'rat-trap' bond configuration. This enabled a significant material saving (almost 35% fewer bricks were used). The interior gains great thermal comfort from the air-cavity in the bond and the building has a remarkably low air-conditioning load. 

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang
Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Image 13 of 18
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

All exterior glazing is screened behind a brick lattice ñ for privacy and for the elimination of glare.  Summer temperatures are routinely over 45 degrees Celsius (113 F), but the building naturally maintains an internal ambient temperature of 32 ñ 33 degrees Celsius.  No paint has been used in the entire building.  Hence, all surfaces ñ the terrazzo and brick floors, the brick walls and concrete columns and slabs, and the birch doors and railings - are all used in their 'natural' state. Suffused with natural illumination, the building uses minimal electric light during the daytime schedule.

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Concrete, Column, Handrail
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

All water used in the building is routed to a small on-site sewerage treatment plant, minimally treated, and then recycled in the pollinator garden that encircles the building. Most significantly, the two-year-long construction process offered full-time employment to over fifty masons, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians, and plumbers. The social and economic impact of this craft-based construction technique has been significant.  No commercial construction company was engaged; the clients and architects worked directly with skilled craftspeople, on long-term contracts, thus enabling them to have a secure work environment.

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

Over the course of the past two decades, the rapid urbanization of India has witnessed a dramatic fall in the caliber of design and the quality of construction. Most architecture is premised on the ëL 1í contract system where the cheapest short-term cost of building seems to be driving the growth of our cities. This project, designed and built economically (final construction costs were in the range of $42-$45 per square foot inclusive of all architecture and interiors) posits an optimistic architectural premise: careful and ethical design may yet mend the fabric of lives in beleaguered cities, and unleash new senses of beauty, of opportunity.

Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Andre J Fanthome, Suryan // Dang

Address:Noida, India

Vir.Mueller Architects
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolIndia

Cite: "Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects" 31 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022958/healthy-planet-school-viueller-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags