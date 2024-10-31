Healthy Planet School / Vir.Mueller Architects

+ 13

Partners In Charge: Vir.mueller architects, Christine Mueller, Pankaj Vir Gupta

Project Team: Kapil Shokeen, Arushi Rana, Anant Mittal, Kamya Khurana, Mihir Bhagat

Signage & Wayfinding: Studiomda Way-finding Design

City: Noida

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The intensity of megacity urbanity, where air pollution and environmental degradation are pre-conditions for design, presents a particular challenge for the creation of secure environments for education. Conceptualized as a 'cocoon', this project for a pre-school and kindergarten aspires to be a luminous safe haven for young children as they engage with early years learning. Organized as a set of organic 'cells' of curved brick walls punctuated by circular porthole windows, the learning spaces weave a tactile ring around a courtyard.

Lined with slats of birch plywood ñ a soft counterpoint to the brick, the courtyard assumes primacy as the focal space within - draped in a tent and illuminated softly from skylights. Exposed concrete columns and slabs, and terrazzo flooring embedded with stone chips serve as the primary materials for the project. A concrete cylinder conceals an elevator and offers a canvas for the play of light and shadow ñ circles of light become a kinetic presence on its curved surface. The terrace playground encircles the tented courtyard, offering a safe space for the children to run, play, picnic, and soak in the winter sunshine.

Ecological values drove the design, although the clients were unequivocal in their belief that building sustainably was not to be confused with obtaining any certification! The building - a three-storeyed low-rise structure, built to the seismic codes for a Zone 4 site ñ comprises a reinforced concrete frame structure, with infill walls built in a 'rat-trap' bond configuration. This enabled a significant material saving (almost 35% fewer bricks were used). The interior gains great thermal comfort from the air-cavity in the bond and the building has a remarkably low air-conditioning load.

All exterior glazing is screened behind a brick lattice ñ for privacy and for the elimination of glare. Summer temperatures are routinely over 45 degrees Celsius (113 F), but the building naturally maintains an internal ambient temperature of 32 ñ 33 degrees Celsius. No paint has been used in the entire building. Hence, all surfaces ñ the terrazzo and brick floors, the brick walls and concrete columns and slabs, and the birch doors and railings - are all used in their 'natural' state. Suffused with natural illumination, the building uses minimal electric light during the daytime schedule.

All water used in the building is routed to a small on-site sewerage treatment plant, minimally treated, and then recycled in the pollinator garden that encircles the building. Most significantly, the two-year-long construction process offered full-time employment to over fifty masons, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians, and plumbers. The social and economic impact of this craft-based construction technique has been significant. No commercial construction company was engaged; the clients and architects worked directly with skilled craftspeople, on long-term contracts, thus enabling them to have a secure work environment.

Over the course of the past two decades, the rapid urbanization of India has witnessed a dramatic fall in the caliber of design and the quality of construction. Most architecture is premised on the ëL 1í contract system where the cheapest short-term cost of building seems to be driving the growth of our cities. This project, designed and built economically (final construction costs were in the range of $42-$45 per square foot inclusive of all architecture and interiors) posits an optimistic architectural premise: careful and ethical design may yet mend the fabric of lives in beleaguered cities, and unleash new senses of beauty, of opportunity.