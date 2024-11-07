The Evolution of Scenery: How MIX Architecture Redefines Contemporary Spaces in China

Selected as one of ArchDaily's Best New Practices for 2024, Mix Architecture bases in Nanjing, China, took their approaches honed from rural China to the city, dealing with projects across different scales that stay true to the identity of the communities they work in, but with a contemporary character that is dealing with projects across different scales that stay true to the identity of the communities they work in, but with a contemporary character that is setting the bar for Chinese architecture. They responded sincerely to the site, to the construction, to the functional needs, and to the expression of sociality. From the name of their studio, one can observe that they are an inclusive design studio.

In an interview with ArchDaily, they summarise their design practice as 'the evolution of scenery', each time drawing design information from the site, not just responding to nature or culture, but becoming part of the landscape. This allows even the casual viewer without a professional background in architecture to perceive the atmosphere created by the design. Treating architecture as a social event, each design maximizes the use of local resources under limited conditions to bring about a relatively good result, responding to the environment, the cultural heritage, the materials, the craftsmanship of the workers, the type of function of the space and the real needs of the owner.

+ 25

Read on to discover the principles and insights that guide MIX Architecture's multidisciplinary practice.

Related Article ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices

ArchDaily (HanShuang): How did each of the three partners grow up? What was the common architectural philosophy that led to the creation of MIX Architecture? What is the origin of the office's name?

MIX Architecture: All three partners received their architectural education in China and worked with the architects under Mr. Zhang Lei from Nanjing University for some time. Through this shared experience, they developed a strong mutual understanding and gradually aligned in their design concepts. We believe that design should be honest, sincerely responding to the site, construction, functional requirements, and social expression. At the same time, the design should be free and adaptable, expressed in various ways according to different ideas.

We named our firm "MIX," derived from the English word "MIX," which originally means integration. We hope our firm can be inclusive, embracing different thoughts and demands, and present architectural works that vary by individual but share a consistent core of thinking. Rather than focusing on a specific type or direction, we aim to expand the types and boundaries of projects to enrich and broaden our architectural perspective.

ArchDaily: MIX Architecture designs buildings in a variety of fields. Is there a common design approach or research methodology for different types of projects? Is there a phrase or a design principle that you always have to remind yourself of?

MIX Architecture: We don't want to be bound by specific project types; instead, we seek a consistent and comprehensive design value that we continuously develop and improve through practice. We describe our concerns and design approach as "the evolution of scenery." Scenery is a scene that reveals "things." This scene intertwines with human production, and physical actions, or resonates with emotions, thus becoming "scenery." It embodies the symbiosis of the landscape environment and human culture. Elements such as nature, city, context, history, and even people's memories of a place all contribute to the "scenery" that defines a particular location.

Therefore, in our design, site information is paramount. It reflects not only the physical characteristics of a place but also hidden aspects like context and social events. Architecture acts as a medium for site transformation. Once completed, a building no longer only responds to the natural or cultural context but becomes part of the landscape, capturing and reflecting people's perception and imagination of the site.

ArchDaily: I have observed the frequent use of long windows in projects, what kind of scene do you hope to create? What is your unique perspective on horizontal space?

MIX Architecture: The positioning of windows reflects the designer's view of the relationship between architectural space and its surroundings. In the renovations of Wuxiang Mountain Qiu Hu Station and Cangkou Village Ancestral Hall, we used long windows, aiming for the space to evoke the site's low-lying, expansive atmosphere. When illuminated, these spaces engage in a subtle "non-local" dialogue with the landscape.

We believe horizontal space feels more "human"—more natural and easier to connect with the site. It extends and overlaps daily perspectives on a near-human scale, allowing for the layering of elements within view, the continuous flow of experience, and spatial overlaps that invite exploration. When we want the building to connect closely with the site, we emphasize shaping horizontal space, allowing the structure to lie gently on the landscape and attempt to blend into it. In contrast, vertical space often feels more "divine," transcending the ordinary and inviting contemplation.

However, this distinction isn't absolute. At times, we interchange these characteristics, using horizontal extensions to evoke "divinity" or reaching upward to explore another dimension of "nature." The specific approach always depends on the atmosphere and experience desired for the space at that moment.

ArchDaily: In many projects such as Shanshui Firewood Garden, Wuxiang Mountain Qiu Hu Station, and Red Box Exhibition Center, the interior of the courtyards are richly designed. How do you understand the difference between internal and external landscapes? What are the differences in design techniques?

MIX Architecture: The appearance of the courtyard often arises naturally from the function or characteristics of the site and, at times, from the desires of the owner. In traditional oriental concepts, courtyards, gardens, nature, and other elements are essential. We are subtly influenced by these ideas, such as the tangible expression of inner thought, a focus on one's state of mind, introspection, and mindfulness of the universe.

However, we are also shaped by contemporary architectural thinking. In our view, the distinction between internal and external landscapes lies in the spatial position of the observer or the subject of the observed "landscape." When one is within the external landscape, the building becomes an element of that landscape, integrating with or highlighting the surrounding environment. In an internal landscape—whether viewed indoors or from the courtyard—the space the viewer inhabits is created by the architect. Here, the landscape becomes an element of the architectural space, offering varied experiences through the architect's imagination, such as framing views, courtyard landscaping, or an emphasis on natural light, airflow, and sensory experiences.

ArchDaily: In urban renewal projects such as the Renovation of Nanjing Combat Machinery Factory, how do you decide which of the original buildings should be left behind and which should be discarded?

MIX Architecture: In reconstruction, a dual standard often guides the decision to retain or discard elements. One is a rational judgment, based on factors such as the preservation state of the original building, structural integrity, spatial characteristics, and flexibility of use. The other is an intuitive judgment, derived from the atmosphere of the site and the feelings experienced through continual observation and exploration. In these moments, specific experiences may inspire architects to make particular choices and changes. Combining these two judgments generally leads to a balanced outcome, but when they conflict, perceptual insights tend to prevail. After all, beauty often arises from a sense of "reasonable proximity."

ArchDaily: The design of materials and construction methods is often a regional response, but also brings certain limitations, how to deal with the collision between the new and the old?

MIX Architecture: This reflection and discussion are rooted in the concepts of modernity and regionality. We believe there is no inherent contradiction between the two. The key is how practitioners perceive regionality. Is regionality mainly about localizing materials and construction methods? Not necessarily. Architecture is a social endeavor, and genuine regionality involves maximizing local resources under given constraints to achieve the best possible outcome. This encompasses the environment, cultural context, materials, local craftsmanship, spatial functions, and the immediate needs of owners. For example, red sandstone is used in the Shanshui Firewood Garden because it is a locally available building material. By adapting its traditional use with new construction techniques, we can highlight the modernity of architectural space while honoring regional tradition. Choosing materials and methods depends on identifying the best solution available at the time. The relationship between old and new structures follows a similar logic. They can be highlighted through contrast or subtle integration, with the choice depending on the designer's analysis, expressive approach, and sensitivity to the site. Strong visual effects should not overshadow the essence of the original site. Rather, by allowing elements to harmonize naturally, we address the relationship between old and new in a balanced way, interpreting the passage of time. This is the approach MIX aspires to convey in its work.

ArchDaily: Every time I see a project by MIX Architecture, there is a very rich and multi-faceted feel to it, with consideration given to every aspect of the building's massing, materials, light and shadow, etc. How do you respond to comments about over-involvement in design?

MIX Architecture: In fact, we have always aspired to design buildings with a sense of restraint. The considerations of building volume, materials, light, and shadow in our projects all stem from responses to the site, which we hope users can intuitively sense.

Of course, various opinions on our work are inevitable, and it's fine if some feel we are overly involved in design. Judgments differ, and the public has the freedom to interpret. Often, though, we hope to see our buildings evolve in unexpected ways within the framework we've established. For instance, Wuxiang Mountain Qiu Hu Station has become a gathering spot for motorcyclists due to its long night lights that attract runners in the mountains, while the Renovation of Nanjing Combat Machinery Factory was featured by National Geographic as a "Nature Living Room" due to its harmonious integration with the environment. These changes in use strengthen the relationship between architecture, nature, and people. If our design can foster this kind of transformation, then it embodies the true "evolution of scenery."

ArchDaily: As buildings continue to be built, which design concepts are becoming more mature and firm?

MIX Architecture: Three keywords are becoming increasingly central to our practice: site, operations, and experience. "Site" represents "where the building comes from," "operations" addresses "how the building should be used," and "experience" defines "how the building should be perceived." Together, these elements complement each other.

Additionally, we aim to maintain a degree of critical thinking about ourselves and our work, which aligns with our desire for a clear thought process and a cohesive design system. Rational logic, along with thoughtful design and construction strategies, helps connect the initial and final stages of our process, while critical and diverse thinking enriches our architecture, enabling us to explore new possibilities.

ArchDaily: What are the social topics that MIX Architecture focuses more on? How do you respond to them in your architectural design? What are the plans for the future?

MIX Architecture: MIX is concerned with the significance that architecture brings to life and culture amid social change. While architecture is a social endeavor, architectural design is only one part of it, so it is rarely the central force driving societal transformation. More often, it influences and enhances users' lives and experiences. In today's Internet age, visual appeal has taken center stage, making people overly focused on the visual impact and instant communicative power of architecture. However, the true essence of architecture lies in the experience it provides and how it feels in use. Therefore, in our design process, we emphasize practical use and operational efficiency. Additionally, we are deeply invested in reshaping sites, hoping to provide users with more "space" beyond their intended use. Much of this additional space remains flexible, allowing buildings to adapt over time and for the scenery to evolve naturally in real life.

Looking ahead, MIX is actively expanding the boundaries of project types and approaches, exploring projects across diverse regions, cultures, scales, and types. Through project completion and reflection, we gain a deeper understanding of ourselves and continually refine our practice. In this ongoing journey, we strive to make our work increasingly perceptual, functional, and meaningful.