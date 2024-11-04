Innovative Solutions for Enhanced Aesthetics and Safety in Swimming Pools

Serapool, a leading brand in porcelain pool tiles and complementary porcelain products, has been innovating and producing sustainable design solutions for residential, spa and wellness centers, hotels, water parks, and Olympic-size pools globally for 40 years. The brand's holistic approach to pool design has led to a comprehensive porcelain collection that includes pool tiles, stair nosings, pool copings, porcelain pool grates, infinity tiles, concealed overflow handles, terrace nosings, and rain channels. With years of expertise in the industry, the company stands as a leading example of innovation, consistently delivering safe and long-lasting products.

Vibrant Colors Inspired by Nature

The Patchwork style from Serapool's Natural Series brings the eye-catching colors of nature to swimming pools. These products redefine the industry's pool tile collections by offering a fresh design perspective. To achieve a natural look, the brand combines nine different tiles, each with distinct colors, textures, and patterns. Instead of repeating a single tile design, these collections follow a harmonious mix, offering endless composition alternatives for pools and their surroundings.

Piazza products, produced using a unique application and design technique, achieve a homogeneous and natural appearance with two different faces. Serapool meets customer demands by offering not only innovative products but also complementary details, all while honoring the spirit of timeless design.

Matte Finish and Optimal Tile Size for Enhanced Safety and Design

When it comes to surface finishes, matte tiles balance safety with aesthetics. Serapool Porcelain ensures all its products are developed with safety in mind, which is why its in-pool offerings consist of matte porcelain tiles, ideal for pool floor.

These tiles provide excellent non-slip properties (with a PTV rating over 45 (R11)), especially in shallow areas such as stairs where barefoot traction is crucial. While matte, the tiles still appear vibrant and eye-catching underwater due to the way droplets reflect on the surface. Additionally, matte porcelain tiles are easy to clean, resistant to scratches or stains, and have a longer lifespan than their glossy models counterparts.

Serapool's 33x66 cm tile size allows for a unique and efficient installation. The larger tile format reduces the number of joints, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the structural integrity of the pool. Fewer joints also lower initial installation costs and minimize maintenance expenses over time, contributing to a cleaner and more hygienic pool environment.

Quality, Aesthetic Appearance, and Durability

Porcelain pool grates introduced by Serapool have gained attention for their durability compared to traditional plastic grates. Plastic grates degrade quickly under exposure to sunlight, pool chemicals, and environmental factors, often breaking and causing potential safety hazards. In contrast, Serapool's porcelain grates are resistant to abrasion, scratches, and impacts, providing safer and longer-lasting solution. Available in various models and sizes, these grates are also flexible enough to be used in curves and round pool design.

Concave and Convex Designs for Functionality

Concave and convex elements play a key role in softening sharp edges, enhancing safety, and ensuring aesthetic harmony. Convex parts provide comfort and safety in the pool, while concave parts on the pool floor helps cleaning robots, ensuring no debris is left behind. From a design perspective, the use of 90º corner tiles ensures smoother turns and more functional layouts compared to overlapping tiles.

Serapool's Perimeter Overflow Copings offer both an aesthetic and long-lasting solution. With 1.6 cm thickness, these overflow handles and tiles are easy to clean, hygienic, and highly resistant to wear and pool chemicals. Their strength is further reinforced with epoxy mesh at the bottom, ensuring durability even in the event of a break.

Stain-Resistant Surface and Quality for Thermal Hotels

Thermal hotels often face issues such as contamination and discoloration of pool tiles due to the mineral level in thermal water. Serapool's stain-resistant porcelain tiles address these challenges, providing durable solutions that withstand human traffic. Made from 100% natural material, including earth, minerals, glazes, and pigments., porcelain is processed using both traditional methods and innovative technology. It is a non-porous, waterproof, and hygienic material with a non-slip surface, resistant to strong sunlight, pool chemicals, stains, dirt, mold, and moisture-induced deterioration.

Porcelain's minimal maintenance, durability, long lifespan, and resistance to wear significantly reduce the need for renovation and repairs, making it a cost-effective option for pool owners in the long run. Moreover, the versatility of porcelain tiles allows them to be used both inside and outside the pool, creating a seamless and aesthetically cohesive pool environment.

Read more about Serapool's products here.