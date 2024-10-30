Follow Your Bliss: The Serenity of Rainshower Experience

Showering is one of the most physically sensational rituals we commit to on a daily basis—often, when time allows, even multiple times between morning and night. It represents the transformative power of water on the body, offering a cascade of bliss and well-being. It is elemental as much as it is routine and purification. The new Serenity Sky designs from Dornbracht have been developed with a focus on elevating the rainshower experience, maximizing every aspect of it, while also incorporating nuance and options for each user. The new product takes one of the simplest concepts integral to our lives and enhances it with a personalized touch.

Today people seek innovation in domestic fundamentals, with a strong focus on wellness and mindfulness. The shower is a physical experience, but it's also a physical space that offers refuge and a rejuvenating escape from stress. It provides an immediate emotional reset, whether at home, or in a spa setting.

The new Serenity Sky Dornbracht designs of rainshower are sleek and minimal – each a gleaming reflective metal rectangle that is fitted recessed, flush to the ceiling, to maximize the spatial dimensions of the room. It comes in a variety of materials and finishes, including Brushed Bronze, Chrome, Dark Chrome, Brushed Stainless Steel, Champagne and Brushed Champagne (22kt Gold), and Brushed Dark Platinum. The units are also available in a configuration with an integrated light gap, incorporating overhead multi-colored ambient illumination.

Flow Modes

Serenity Sky comes with two flow modes, while Serenity Sky+ offers five. This is where these Dornbracht designs offer significant innovation. Much like a journey through a destination thermal spa—where one transitions between water stations with different immersion styles, temperatures, and pressures—Serenity Sky+ generate a range of sensations at the touch of a button. Developed by Sieger Design, these settings offer genuinely beneficial treatments rooted in the Kneipp concept, which works on the body's cardiovascular system to strengthen its natural defenses, as well as Aquapressure, which creates a water massage dynamic.

Serenity Sky comes with Purify Rain and Full Rain modes, while Serenity Sky+ complements these with Laminar Flow, Aquapressure Flow and Cool Mist. Each setting brings a different kind of impact and bliss, accentuated by different light settings. The Purify and Full Rain settings offer contrasting widths and strengths of flow, both replicating the sensation of falling raindrops, with variable force.

Aquapressure Flow and Laminar Flow focus the water within single beams – the former is perfect to offer a high-pressure massage to the shoulder and neck areas, while the latter is a powerful concentrated spray that works according to the Kneipp concept. Cool Mist replicates the unique feeling of walking through the refreshing atmosphere of a cloud at high altitudes. Settings can be mixed: Add Cool Mist or Full Rain to Laminar Flow according to mood.

High Style Controls

The Serenity Sky system comes with hardware to match its metal finish, including a concealed thermostat; two/three-way diverters; volume control, and a hand-held shower set. A specially designed nozzle arrangement optimizes water flow, significantly reducing water consumption. Serenity Sky and Serenity Sky+ is a peerless rainshower system for the home or spa that looks as good as it makes the user feel. It harnesses the power of water for pleasure and well-being.

For more information, visit Dornbracht's official website.