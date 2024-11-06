Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio

+ 20

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pradipta Pal, Palash Santra, Paromita Chatterjee

Structural Consultants: SPA Consultants

Structural Fabrication Design: 2A Facades

Glazing Consultants: Aesthetik

Furniture Design: Abin Design Studio

Horticulturist: Abin Design Studio

City: Kolkata

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Sanctuary Experience Centre is a thoughtfully crafted space that exemplifies sustainable and adaptive architectural reuse of real estate project, reflecting the core values of The Sanctuary. From its conceptualization to execution, the Centre has prioritized minimizing material waste and fostering a seamless relationship between temporary and permanent structures, embodying a commitment to sustainability from the outset.

The spatial layout follows a linear plan, making optimal use of the residual spaces on-site. The design incorporates natural elements like light, greenery, and water, capturing the essence of sanctuary and weaving these features into the experience. This approach allows visitors to encounter the spirit of "The Sanctuary" even before the project begins, setting a powerful precedent and establishing a harmonious environment.

The design approach centers on a meaningful transition from temporary installations to enduring structures, with strategic material reuse at its core. While originally intended as a short-term structure, the Experience Centre has been thoughtfully planned to contribute to the larger context of The Sanctuary.

Key architectural elements are designed for future integration within the housing project. M.S. slabs from the Centre will later serve as a bridge in the butterfly garden, and glass panels will be repurposed in the banquet hall. Gabion wall infills will contribute to podium landscaping, while existing vegetation will be relocated to the sky-walk deck, preserving and enhancing the natural environment. This ecological sensitivity reinforces a design ethos that prioritizes resource efficiency and ecological preservation.

By bridging the gap between the ephemeral and the permanent, the Sanctuary Experience Centre sets a new benchmark in adaptive and sustainable architecture. It demonstrates how a temporary structure can be thoughtfully conceived with a lasting impact, harmoniously transforming spaces with respect for both nature and future needs. This project stands as a model for architecture that evolves, adapts, and leaves a meaningful, sustainable legacy.