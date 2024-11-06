Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture
Kolkata, India
  • Architects: Abin Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suryan // Dang
  • Lead Architect: Abin Chaudhuri
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pradipta Pal, Palash Santra, Paromita Chatterjee
  • Structural Consultants: SPA Consultants
  • Structural Fabrication Design: 2A Facades
  • Glazing Consultants: Aesthetik
  • Furniture Design: Abin Design Studio
  • Horticulturist: Abin Design Studio
  • City: Kolkata
  • Country: India
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. The Sanctuary Experience Centre is a thoughtfully crafted space that exemplifies sustainable and adaptive architectural reuse of real estate project, reflecting the core values of The Sanctuary. From its conceptualization to execution, the Centre has prioritized minimizing material waste and fostering a seamless relationship between temporary and permanent structures, embodying a commitment to sustainability from the outset.

Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Suryan // Dang

The spatial layout follows a linear plan, making optimal use of the residual spaces on-site. The design incorporates natural elements like light, greenery, and water, capturing the essence of sanctuary and weaving these features into the experience. This approach allows visitors to encounter the spirit of "The Sanctuary" even before the project begins, setting a powerful precedent and establishing a harmonious environment.

Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Suryan // Dang
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 25 of 25
Parameters

The design approach centers on a meaningful transition from temporary installations to enduring structures, with strategic material reuse at its core. While originally intended as a short-term structure, the Experience Centre has been thoughtfully planned to contribute to the larger context of The Sanctuary.

Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Suryan // Dang
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 8 of 25
© Suryan // Dang

Key architectural elements are designed for future integration within the housing project. M.S. slabs from the Centre will later serve as a bridge in the butterfly garden, and glass panels will be repurposed in the banquet hall. Gabion wall infills will contribute to podium landscaping, while existing vegetation will be relocated to the sky-walk deck, preserving and enhancing the natural environment. This ecological sensitivity reinforces a design ethos that prioritizes resource efficiency and ecological preservation.

Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Lighting, Facade
© Suryan // Dang
Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Image 22 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor

By bridging the gap between the ephemeral and the permanent, the Sanctuary Experience Centre sets a new benchmark in adaptive and sustainable architecture. It demonstrates how a temporary structure can be thoughtfully conceived with a lasting impact, harmoniously transforming spaces with respect for both nature and future needs. This project stands as a model for architecture that evolves, adapts, and leaves a meaningful, sustainable legacy.

Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Bench, Garden
© Suryan // Dang

Project location

Address:Kolkata, India

About this office
Abin Design Studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Sanctuary Experience Center / Abin Design Studio" 06 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

