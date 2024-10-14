From Vault to Exhibition: The Role of Display Cases in the World’s Libraries

Save this picture! New York Public Library. Image © Max Touhey - New York Public Library

Before the emergence of AI, the internet, and TV— books and manuscripts were the primary vessels of knowledge. These artifacts, now echoing voices from the past, have played a fundamental role in shaping our shared legacy. A pivotal moment in this evolution came in the 15th century with Gutenberg's invention of the printing press, which revolutionized access to information and laid the groundwork for the democratization of knowledge. As a result of their historical and cultural significance, many early manuscripts and incunabula (books printed during the earliest period of typography) have been preserved in libraries and often remained in the shadows.

Worldwide, libraries have started unveiling these collections to the public, driven by a growing openness to showcase their 'treasures'. This allows a broader audience to appreciate the richness of these historical materials. While this effort fosters a deeper understanding of cultural heritage, it also introduces several challenges. One of the most critical is preservation, which must be carefully balanced with functional considerations. Key decisions include selecting and designing display case solutions, such as those from Goppion, that harmonize with the interior design and layout while providing effective protection.

In recent projects incorporating display cases to exhibit and protect historical artifacts, libraries have stood out for their restrained aesthetic, contrasting with the transparency of the cases. This juxtaposition allows the exhibits to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, not as isolated elements but as part of a unified narrative that enhances the historical significance of the space. The books, documents, and objects on display become thought-provoking pieces, bridging the past with the present.

The Bibliothèque Nationale de France is one of the most comprehensive institutions in the library world and serves as one of the most complete examples in this regard. In 2022, the BnF Museum, —often considered the heart of the library— underwent a significant renovation that marked the beginning of a new era focused on expanding and enhancing access to its extensive collections.

900 pieces are displayed in this 1,200 m² gallery space, including the original manuscript of Notre-Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo, the original manuscript score of Mozart's Don Giovanni, and engravings by Rembrandt and Picasso. A collection of such magnitude required a significant contribution from Goppion, who incorporated more than 100 display cases and other furniture elements into the design. For example, 37 vertical display cases and 17 island showcases of various shapes and sizes were specifically designed to meet the challenges of displaying fragile materials.

Another notable example is the Library of Congress in the US, where a new exhibit hall was recently inaugurated. The objects on display include a diverse selection of items that highlight the vast and global significance of the Library's collections, ancient and modern. Among them are cuneiform tablets dating from 2200–1900 B.C. and 'The Sounds of Earth', the golden record created for the Voyager I and II space missions. This illustrates the range and adaptability of display cases designed to protect historical artifacts, regardless of their age or the technology used in their manufacture.

For this exhibition, a free-standing structure was designed with four large display cases, each 1 meter wide, 4 meters high, and 7 meters long, covering a 24 x 5 meter footprint. Specific challenges arose from the historic marble floor and plaster walls, preventing any permanent attachment to the building's architecture. The structure had to be fully self-supporting and lightweight to avoid exceeding the floor's load capacity. The interior layout also needed flexibility for regular document rotations, leading to a translucent design that maximized visibility within the gallery's long, narrow space.

Under an alternative scenario with a targeted approach, the Trinity College library is home to the Book of Kells, one of the most significant medieval treasures in the world. Renowned for the quality and abundance of its illustrations, this remarkable manuscript dates back to 800 AD. Its preservation required advanced technical solutions due to its immense value.

The display case designed for the book incorporates technology such as LED lighting and fire control. The structure is a free-standing square prism, (measuring 1.4 meters wide and 2.0 meters high) made from certified VOC-free materials. Inside, it features systems that provide an air renewal rate of over ten days, including an air filter, passive humidity control, and fire and heat protection systems. Additionally, a curtain descends from the ceiling if the fire alarm is triggered, sealing the enclosure from the external environment.

These protective measures are enhanced by a data logger that continuously monitors temperature, humidity, and ultraviolet light. Special adjustable supports allow the book to be opened without damaging its spine or other components, while the glass panes are securely glued to the metal frame, providing increased protection against tampering. All of these features are integrated into a discreet yet highly engineered glass case, designed with the necessary features to protect collections not only in this library but also in major museums around the globe.

The list of institutions exemplifying the crucial role of display cases in the conservation and presentation of cultural heritage goes on and on, including the Braidense Library, the Grolier Club, the New York Public Library, and the Bodleian Libraries. In each of these settings, display cases safeguard artifacts for long-term preservation and foster a meaningful connection between viewers and the knowledge these objects convey. As such, they are essential not only as architectural features but also as tools for historic preservation.

