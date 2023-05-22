Norman Foster Designs Display Cases for Retrospective at the Centre Pompidou

The largest exhibition of Norman Foster’s work to date, hosted by the Centre Pompidou, explores six decades of the architect’s illustrious career through a host of revealing sketchbooks, drawings, images, original models, and videos. The exhibition was designed by Norman Foster and executed with Foster + Partners and the Norman Foster Foundation. A custom-made series of modular display cases was designed by Norman Foster and a team from the Norman Foster Foundation and engineered by Goppion, world leader in the manufacture and installation of museum display cases, to display the architect’s sketchbooks and transparencies.

"Whilst designing the exhibition, it soon became evident that displaying the several hundred A4 sketch books and accompanying collection of film transparencies posed a problem, because there were no products on the market to answer those needs. Accordingly, with a small project team of designers based in the Madrid headquarters of the Norman Foster Foundation, I conceived a system that would not only answer the needs of the Pompidou show, but would have a wider universal application to museums, galleries, and libraries. I have always been impressed by Goppion's quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail, so we look forward to developing the system further with them,” said Norman Foster.

The project comprised 16 modular cases with internal lighting and 4 modular cases with backlit decks. Special attention was given to the lighting system, to optimize legibility and minimize shadows produced by the sketchbooks. The cases were carefully designed to achieve a minimalistic appearance, while ensuring effective conservation performance in airtightness and climate control.

The project, which originated with Norman Foster's conception of form and function, was developed in collaboration with Goppion during the creation of two prototypes. The pooling of skills resulted in a simplified design that was both economical and elegant. This process laid the groundwork for “Wing,” a new line of horizontal display cases designed specifically to protect and display books and archival materials.

In the Pompidou exhibition, the units are arranged to form long island cases for illuminating books and backlit transparencies. The interiors of the cases can be customized to exhibit artifacts, models, drawings, and photographs. This project, which started for a single exhibition, has the potential to fill a gap in the market and expand into a wide-ranging and universal display system.

The synergy between the two founders, Alessandro Goppion and Norman Foster, has developed over the years.

Working with Norman means taking part in the most sophisticated level of architectural design, which he makes possible through the beauty of simplicity and the elegance of dialogue. –Alessandro Goppion

From Boston’s MFA (2007), to the Cartier in Motion exhibition at London’s Design Museum (2017), to the Roman Museum of Narbonne, Narbo Via (2021), to the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi (expected 2025), Foster + Partners and Goppion continue to collaborate throughout the world to create eye-opening projects, and to conserve and enhance objects of the cultural heritage through an astute combination of architecture, technology and design.