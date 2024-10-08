Expanding the Range of Sustainable Materials: The Arrival of Bio-Based Terrazzo

Save this picture! Buffalo AKG Art Museum / OMA/Shohei Shigematsu . Image © Marco Cappelletti

It's often said that trends come back, but terrazzo appears to be the exception—never truly fading from popularity. With a long tradition of craftsmanship, terrazzo has maintained its relevance over the centuries, continuously adapting to evolving creative expressions. Whether in homes, restaurants, or libraries, it demonstrates remarkable versatility, offering a unique combination of technical qualities, mottled aesthetic, and timeless appeal. As it evolves, terrazzo adapts to modern building standards and growing environmental awareness, ensuring its relevance in contemporary architecture and design while expanding sustainable solutions.

Considered one of the original sustainable flooring options, terrazzo boasts low waste production and durability that can outlast a building's lifetime. This material has continually adapted to the needs of the built environment, perfecting its manufacturing and installation processes as well as its composition. In this light, the increasing commitment to developing sustainable materials has inspired Terrazzo & Marble to create a Declare Label Red List Free (RLF) version of its terrazzo system. Formulated to reduce the embodied carbon, Terroxy RLF is a bio-based, pigmented decorative resin used in poured-in-place terrazzo flooring systems.

This version is more sustainable, has a reduced carbon footprint, and is free from nonylphenol, thanks to alternative raw materials and suppliers. Overall, the incorporation of bio-based raw materials significantly decreases its global warming potential (GWP). As an RLF material, it holds a Declare Label from the International Living Future Institute, verified by a third party, which eliminates the need for Health Product Declarations (HPDs). It also has Greenguard Gold certification.

While the certification and product declaration processes have led to structural changes, a key consideration in developing the new product was meeting the needs of contractors. The new formulation mimics the current Terroxy Resin Systems, ensuring that designers, installers, and end users perceive minimal to no differences in the installation process or the final aesthetics. This is crucial, as the appearance of terrazzo is one of its most appreciated characteristics.

We are extremely excited about this product launch and the addition to our Terroxy family of products, which have been formulated and produced under the same quality standards since 2001. -Terrazzo & Marble

In this new generation of the material, the smooth texture and finishes are preserved, providing a sleek, contemporary look that adapts to various applications. In addition, the color palette remains broad and rich, allowing it to be effortlessly integrated into different design styles, from the most minimalist to the most ornamental. Thus, terrazzo can be used in spaces such as cafes, museums, and commercial areas, where functionality and attractive design are indispensable.

Beyond its visual appeal, Terroxy RLF offers features that enhance its suitability for various applications. It cures quickly, facilitating faster project turnaround times— a significant advantage in many construction settings. It weighs less and is stronger than conventional cement terrazzo, contributing to its overall durability and potentially lowering installation costs. Designed for longevity, it provides a low life cycle cost for decorative flooring resistant to chemicals (compared to urethane-based terrazzo) and withstands high-traffic conditions, making it a practical choice for commercial environments. Furthermore, it also promotes a healthier indoor atmosphere by containing no VOCs and resisting bacteria and fungal growth.

When considering practical aspects, the thickness of the terrazzo floor establishes a baseline. For example, a 3/8" thickness covers approximately 8-10 ft² per blended gallon. These coverage rates are estimates and may vary based on application technique, surface texture, substrate porosity, and job conditions.

Considering this wide range of characteristics, terrazzo today stands out as a multidimensional material that is not only resistant to physical wear and time but also serves as a comprehensive solution to current environmental challenges. This is further enhanced by the expertise of Terrazzo & Marble, a company with over 75 years of experience in the USA. These qualities position Terroxy RLF as a sustainable and efficient flooring option—particularly when compared to urethane-based biosystems—making it ideal for elevating interior atmospheres aligned with the evolving demands of architecture and design.

