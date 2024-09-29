Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior PhotographyMotion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairMotion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior PhotographyMotion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior PhotographyMotion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - More Images+ 23

Offices, Office Buildings
Paris, France
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 8 of 28
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The all-concrete building from the 1960s provided our primary source of inspiration when designing this headquarters for a Paris-based private equity firm.

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 27 of 28
Plan
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Simone Bossi
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 21 of 28
© Simone Bossi

Using mostly walnut and travertine wall paneling, we created an intimate but sharp work environment, enhanced by a selection of furniture systems that provided both modularity and a sense of permanence.

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Simone Bossi

A large central hallway acts as the office's "main street," where everyone crisscrosses from one office to another, to meeting rooms, the cafeteria, the copy room, etc., creating a constant flow and life in the workplace.

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography
© Simone Bossi
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Image 28 of 28
Section
Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Simone Bossi

All offices open up to the central hallway on one side and to courtyards or gardens on the other, providing everyone with natural lighting.

Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Simone Bossi

Project location

Paris, France

Studio Razavi Architecture
