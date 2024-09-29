Motion Equity Partners Headquarters / Studio Razavi Architecture

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The all-concrete building from the 1960s provided our primary source of inspiration when designing this headquarters for a Paris-based private equity firm.

Using mostly walnut and travertine wall paneling, we created an intimate but sharp work environment, enhanced by a selection of furniture systems that provided both modularity and a sense of permanence.

A large central hallway acts as the office's "main street," where everyone crisscrosses from one office to another, to meeting rooms, the cafeteria, the copy room, etc., creating a constant flow and life in the workplace.

All offices open up to the central hallway on one side and to courtyards or gardens on the other, providing everyone with natural lighting.