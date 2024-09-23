Barcelona Completes First Phase of a Multiyear Renovation of La Rambla

Save this picture! Rendering of the proposed La Rambla redevelopment project. Image Courtesy of Barcelona City Council, under policy of fair use

La Rambla, a 1.2-kilometer-long promenade in Barcelona, was established in 1766 along the old city walls. Embraced by locals, it became the only spacious area for strolling in a city of narrow streets and grew into a central meeting place for all social classes. Over time, leisure and cultural sites, like the Gran Teatre del Liceu and Boqueria Market, emerged, making it a vibrant, cultural hub. In 2017, Barcelona's local government launched a competition for the revitalization of this beloved urban space. Km_ZERO, a 15-member interdisciplinary team that also relied on the input of community groups was declared the winner. Now the first phase of the urbanization process has been almost completed, led by Lola Domènech and Olga Tarrasó. A hundred trees still remain to be planted in this phase, postponed due to drought conditions. The entire project is expected to be finished in 2027.

The remodeling project is focused on optimizing the available space, improving connectivity, and preserving the cultural status of the boulevard. The design directions adhere to the Special La Rambla Plan and incorporate community feedback to address tourist pressures and urban uniqueness. The redevelopment aims to improve connectivity between neighborhoods such as El Gòtic and El Raval by creating large pedestrian crossing points and designing three significant plazas to highlight these connections.

To combat gentrification, La Rambla's urban planning aims to prioritize residential use, protecting housing, and preserving rights for long-term residents. Moreover, managing tourism pressures is addressed through dedicated spaces for monitoring and managing large gatherings, designing rest areas for tour groups, and renewing the street-food experience. A comprehensive signposting plan aims to facilitate navigation while supporting sustainable tourism narratives and highlighting La Rambla's heritage.

The roadway is set to be reduced to a single 3.5-meter-wide traffic lane in each direction, supporting local resident access, bicycles, and public transport. Widening the pavements provides more pedestrian areas, and a dedicated service lane will be in the widest areas of the pavements, balancing pedestrian use with occasional service needs. Enhancements to the central pedestrian zones will include enlarging tree pits and improving the condition of existing trees.

The mobility strategy is guided by the La Rambla Organisation Plan. Only public transport, local residents, and service vehicles will access La Rambla through a controlled system, including retractable bollards for emergency scenarios. Safety features like impact-resistant bollards will be installed to protect pedestrians. Enhancements to La Rambla's physical space will involve uniform paving and improved lighting designed for efficiency and aesthetic appeal. New paving, using natural stone, granite, and porphyry, will be implemented for a cohesive look across La Rambla. Additional features like kiosks and bus stops will be strategically relocated to maintain coherence with the passage's uses, with flower kiosks restored to their traditional spots.

The transformation of La Rambla is estimated to require an investment of 35.6 million euros, carried out in phases. The multidisciplinary team of Km_ZERO is comprised of Itziar González (architect), Arnau Boix (architect), Lola Domènech (architect), Olga Tarrasó (architect), Jordi Quiñonero (sociologist), Paul B. Preciado (Phd. in philosophy), Josep Selga (biologist), Ole Thorson (engineer of roads, canals and ports), Sergi Cutillas (economist), Ernest Cañada (geographer), Albert Conesa (industrial engineer), Sebastià Ribot (engineer of roads, canals and ports), Cristina Pedraza (technical architect), Pablo Feu (lawyer) i Pere Mogas (urbanist).

On a similar note, Barcelona has recently been announced as the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2026, a title aimed at highlighting the city's commitment to promoting the values of architecture, urban planning, and sustainability. The city officials have also announced a new policy effectively banning short-term apartment rentals to tourists by November 2028, in an effort to fight over-tourism and alleviate the city's long-standing housing crisis.