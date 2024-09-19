MVRDV Wins Competition for Badminton Training Center in China

Save this picture! Shenzhen Pingshan Sports Park . Image © Atchain

MVRDV, in collaboration with Huayi Design, has been awarded the design contract for the Shenzhen Pingshan Sports Park in eastern Shenzhen, China. The sports park will feature a wide range of facilities, including an arena for badminton and other competitive sports, the new Chinese National Badminton Training Centre, and a National Fitness Centre, alongside various amenities for public use. Central to the project is the inclusion of 100 badminton courts, which also inspired the architectural design, particularly exemplified by the 240-meter-long roof shaped like a badminton racket head.

The layout of the sports park comprises distinct sections including the main arena, warmup courts, and training facilities. A public level connects these areas via promenades, creating a T-shaped public space that serves as the complex's focal point. At the intersection of these promenades lies a plaza dubbed the "Sweet Spot," named after the ideal striking area on a badminton racket. Beneath this public level, a lower ground level integrates spaces dedicated to sports science research, offering privacy to athletes as they navigate between facilities.

One of the main features of the Shenzhen Pingshan Sports Park is the large, racket-shaped roof, equipped with photovoltaic panels to harness solar energy and support the site's energy needs. This design not only promotes sustainability but also draws inspiration from the strings of a badminton racket. Above the main building, a 23-story tapering tower houses hotel accommodations on the lower floors and temporary housing for athletes above. This tower is strategically located to facilitate access and privacy for users of the sports facilities.

In addition to the primary sports venues, the complex will include a diverse range of courts for other sports like basketball and football, enhancing recreational opportunities for the local community. The National Fitness Centre will offer additional badminton courts and a swimming facility. The design incorporates outdoor sports amenities beneath a nearby flyover, ensuring access to a skate park, mini basketball courts, and running tracks, fostering an inclusive sports landscape for residents of all ages and skill levels.

Given the program of the complex, it was clear that the Pingshan Sports Park should be a real celebration of all sports, but more than anything else, it should be a celebration of badminton. With the design of The Sweet Spot, we tackled that requirement head-on, with a fun and easily readable concept that anyone can appreciate. At the same time, we took great care to resolve this complex project in a way that is efficient, sustainable, and social. - MVRDV founding partner Jacob van Rijs

