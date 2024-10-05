Cities of the Future: Building with Innovation and Sustainability

Save this picture! Dequindre Cut, Detroit / The High Line Network, SmithGroup. Image Courtesy of The Dirt

Throughout history, it has become clear that the key to long-lasting and sustainable projects is to lay solid foundations. Our society is headed towards a more urban future in which the density of metropolises will be ever greater. That is why this more urban tomorrow requires modern urban planning capable of building innovative, sustainable and flexible structures. Because the only way to make our society live better is to build better.

To achieve this goal, we must adopt integrated approaches that take advantage of emerging technologies and sustainable practices. Here, the positive impact that technological tools such as BIM or Construction Management Software are already having on the development of construction activity is undeniable. BIM is the most widespread and widely used technology, since it makes it possible to design and envision the work in a virtual environment before building it in the real world, thereby avoiding hypothetical errors in the various stages of construction.

Another trend that will enable more efficient and sustainable construction is industrialized construction, under which between 60 and 90% of a building can be built in a factory before the parts are assembled on site. Thanks to this method of construction, work on the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona has made spectacular progress towards its completion date, planned for 2034.

In addition, sustainable construction must be committed to circularity and a culture of reuse and recycling of materials, minimizing environmental impact from the drawing board. It will also be essential to incorporate urban vegetation as an integral element of the city's ecological system and not merely as decoration. Greener cities are better able to reduce temperatures, improve air quality and improve the well-being of citizens.

All this to transform a traditionally innovation-averse industry with a view to making construction more sustainable, both economically and socially. Construction is responsible for 37% of global CO2 emissions and consumes 50% of all raw materials. Data that compel us all to act immediately and urgently.

