The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize Announces Finalists for the 2024 MCHAP Award

Save this picture! © JAG Studio | Centro Comunitario Productivo Las Tejedoras

The Mies Crown Hall American Prize (MCHAP), has just announced the four finalists for the 2024 prize. In the latest stage of its fifth cycle, this prize for emerging practices have been selected from a pool of over fifty nominated works designed by architects in the first decade of their practice. The award recognizes the best-built works of architecture in the Americas completed between 2020 and 2023.

Representing four countries, these finalists showcase a diverse range of typologies, scales, materials, and site conditions, reflecting the dynamic approaches of the next generation of architects. With a commitment to collaborative practices, the finalists “exemplify a community—driven focus and innovative architectural interventions within the urban fabric.” Additionally, each project was also recognized for its mindful use of locally sources materials and construction methods.

The emerging talent in the Americas is expanding our understanding of the roles architects and landscape architects play in shaping meaningful, innovative, and impactful contributions to the built environment. We are deeply appreciative of our dedicated jury’s thorough evaluation of the projects, particularly in how they address and respond to contemporary challenges. — said Dirk Denison, Prize Director.

Read on to discover the four 2024 finalists for the MCHAP.

Santa Cruz de Villacuri, Salas, Ica, Peru

