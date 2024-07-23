The Luxembourg Pavilion, Designed by STDM and Mikan, Explores Rhythms and Modularity at Expo Osaka 2025

Save this picture! "Doki-Doki –The Luxembourg Heartbeat" LuxembourgPavilion / office STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with MIKAN. Image © STDM

Designed by Luxembourg-based office STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with Japanese office MIKAN, the concept of "Doki-Doki –The Luxembourg Heartbeat" has won the competition for the design of the Luxembourg pavilion at the Osaka 2025 World Expo. The pavilion takes its name from the Japanese term for heartbeat, aiming to express joy and enthusiasm while strengthening the connection between the two countries. It also strives to offer visitors a chance to discover the cultural richness of Luxembourg and its multifaceted identity.

The pavilion's layout is composed of various volumes based on modular design. The disposition of volumes creates an exploratory journey through the national exhibition. A large stretched canvas serves multiple roles, both in creating a protected environment and in communication with the public, as it aims to recreate the rhythm of Luxembourg life. The exhibition is set to become a daily show for visitors which will bring life to the scenography of the volumes.

Central to the pavilion is the theme of "Uniqueness – Diversity – Territory." The artificial landscape, created through adaptable volumes, generates engaging outdoor spaces. The journey through the pavilion mirrors Luxembourg's characteristic landscapes while offering a peek into its culture and heritage. By using modular designs, the pavilion also embodies principles of circularity, as its elements can be easily disassembled and repurposed.

According to the architects, the Luxembourg pavilion at the OSAKA 2025 World Exhibition serves as a modest manifesto of achievable possibilities within the principles of a circular economy. It underscores the importance of quality of life and human experience while demonstrating Luxembourg's commitment to sustainable design principles.

World Expos provide a unique platform for countries to present their latest advancements, cultural heritage, and visions for the future. Several other countries have also revealed their designs for national pavilions. Kengo Kuma & Associates has been selected to design the Qatar Pavilion, blending traditional craftmanship from both Qatar and Japan, Lina Ghotmeh has recently revealed her design for the Kingdom of Bahrain, drawing inspiration from the traditional Bahraini dhow boats, while Coldefy and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati are creating a Theater of Nature for the French Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

