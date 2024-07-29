Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United Kingdom
  5. London School of Architecture / IDK

London School of Architecture / IDK

Save

London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairLondon School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsLondon School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, ShelvingLondon School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairLondon School of Architecture / IDK - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University, Restoration
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: IDK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  915
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  SLV, Sera
  • Lead Architects: James Pockson
  • Structural Engineers: Structure Workshop
  • Designer: Natsuno Katashima
  • Project Management: Lewis Kinneir
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Architecture school
  • Lighting: Egg Lighting
  • Contractor: Hexagon
  • Joinery: The New School of Furniture Making
  • City: London
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration and refurbishment of a late 19th-century church hall in Dalston to provide a design education center for the most accessible architecture school in the UK, the London School of Architecture.

Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table
© Jim Stephenson

Working within a tight budget, IDK designed an affordable scheme to convert a church hall in disrepair into a design education center for the London School of Architecture.

Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Resources were channeled where necessary, with the layers of previous piecemeal additions stripped out to return the building to a sense of its former self. This created the necessary spaces for a super flexible community institution. The London School of Architecture is home to an architecture school, a furniture-making school, shared workshops, seminar spaces, a large adaptable studio space, and administrative offices.

Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

Circular procurement methods were used where possible. All of the studio furniture is second-hand, with the chairs salvaged from a brutalist church slated for demolition. The lighting was salvaged from department stores and remanufactured to near-to-new quality at a fraction of the market rate, and a fraction of the carbon (a saving of 80%).

Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Jim Stephenson

Monitoring equipment within the building tracks fluctuations in air quality, temperature, and humidity, collating data that will inform the second phase retrofit strategy. This approach to minimum viable restoration, careful measurement, and future action has been critical in allowing the school to open quickly and plan for a more sustainable future.

Save this picture!
London School of Architecture / IDK - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IDK
Office

Materials

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentRestorationUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityRefurbishmentRestorationUnited Kingdom
Cite: "London School of Architecture / IDK" 29 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019157/london-school-of-architecture-idk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags