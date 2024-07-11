Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture

RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture

Save

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has unveiled the 26 winners of the 2024 RIBA National Awards for Architecture, recognizing the finest examples of UK architecture and showcasing the country’s design and social trends. Established in 1996, the awards highlight outstanding architectural projects across the UK, from Northern Ireland and Scotland to the south of England. This year’s award celebrates projects that feature “inspiring examples of existing buildings and structures that have been given a new lease of life.” Recognized for intelligent design and collaboration with clients and local communities, the award winners also showcase innovative construction techniques and thoughtful material selections.

RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 2 of 29RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 3 of 29RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 4 of 29RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 5 of 29RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - More Images+ 24

This year, notable examples include the Shrewsbury Flaxmil Maltings, transformed for multiple uses, and London's historic Battersea Power Station, reimagined into a lively work and leisure destination along the Thames. The regeneration of Sheffield’s Park Hill Estate highlights the relevance of Brutalist heritage in contemporary urban living. At the same time, Bradbury Works in Hackney illustrates how Victorian terraces can be extended and rejuvenated for affordable workspace. RIBA President Muyiwa Oki explains that "the sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects. This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs."

The winners are as follows, along with descriptions provided by RIBA:

Related Article

Chris Williamson Elected as 2025 RIBA President

Alfreton Park Community Special School - Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

A school for pupils aged between 3 to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 15 of 29
© Kilian O'Sullivan | Alfreton Park Community Special School

Auckland Castle, Tower and Faith Museum - Níall McLaughlin Architects & Purcell

A series of urban and historic interventions for the restoration of a 900-year-old Grade I listed Castle.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 14 of 29
© Nick Kane | Auckland Castle | Níall McLaughlin Architects & Purcell

Bath Abbey Footprint Project - Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Repair, conservation work and much-needed new facilities at the centre of the UNESCO City of Bath.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 29 of 29
© James Newton | Bath Abbey Footprint Project - Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Battersea Power Station Phase Two - WilkinsonEyre

The restoration and transformation of the London landmark on the banks of the River Thames.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 16 of 29
© Peter Landers | Battersea Power Station Phase Two - WilkinsonEyre

Beechwood Village - Pollard Thomas Edwards

A co-designed modular, contemporary neighborhood.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 4 of 29
© Nick Kane | Beechwood Village - Pollard Thomas Edwards

Bradbury Works - [Y/N] Studio

The refurbishment and extension of existing affordable workspace.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 19 of 29
© French and Tye | Bradbury Works - [Y/N] Studio

Chowdhury Walk - Al-Jawad Pike

This new development repurposes under-used Hackney Council land to provide new council homes.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 7 of 29
© Rory Gardiner | Chowdhury Walk - Al-Jawad Pike

Dining Hall, Homerton College, Cambridge - Feilden Fowles Architects

The new building has become the focal point in the college’s social and cultural life.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 5 of 29
© Jim Stephenson | Dining Hall, Homerton College, Cambridge - Feilden Fowles Architects

Farmworker's House - Hugh Strange Architects

A single-storey courtyard house for a farm manager, considerate of the surrounding rural landscape.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 28 of 29
© Jason Orton | Farmworker's House - Hugh Strange Architects

House on Redbrae Farm - McGonigle McGrath Architects

A rural house that is both local and foreign, traditional and modern.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 9 of 29
Courtesy of McGonigle McGrath Architects | RIBA | House on Redbrae Farm

King's Cross Masterplan - Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

This pioneering masterplan has set a new bar in city-making.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 20 of 29
© John Sturrock | King's Cross Masterplan - Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

National Portrait Gallery - Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

A significant transformation aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and revitalizing the historic spaces.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 23 of 29
© Olivier Hess | National Portrait Gallery - Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

New Temple Complex - James Gorst Architects

A domed temple with an arrival sequence that leads from secular to ritual spaces.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 25 of 29
© Rory Gardiner | New Temple Complex - James Gorst Architects

North Gate Social Housing - Page\Park Architects

An urban social housing scheme has been designed to suit the needs of older residents.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 10 of 29
PagePark Architects | North Gate. Image © Nick Kane

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station - Weston Williamson + Partners

An addition to London's transport network that brings daylight and fresh air to platform level.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 21 of 29
© Morley von Sternberg | Paddington Elizabeth Line Station - Weston Williamson + Partners

Park Hill Phase 2 - Mikhail Riches

The retrofit is part of the ongoing regeneration of the Grade II* listed Brutalist estate.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 26 of 29
© Tim Crocker | Park Hill Phase 2 - Mikhail Riches

Royal Academy of Dance - Takero Shimazaki Architects

The RAD’s new home is the ground floor of a new residential tower on a main thoroughfare.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 18 of 29
© David Grandorge | Royal Academy of Dance | Takero Shimazaki Architects

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings - Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

A full refurbishment of a hugely important historic structure into a new leisure destination.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 27 of 29
© Daniel Hopkinson | Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings - Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Six Columns - 31/44 Architects

A house designed to accommodate the family within their existing neighborhood.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 17 of 29
© Building Narratives | Six Columns - 31/44 Architects

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel - Henley Halebrown

The six-storey building provides the church and school with a new community hall and sanctuary.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 22 of 29
© David Grandorge | Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel - Henley Halebrown

The Arbour - Boehm Lynas and GS8

10 homes on a constrained backland, brownfield site in the heart of Walthamstow Village.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 13 of 29
© Chris Wharton | The Arbour - Boehm Lynas and GS8

The Black & White Building - Waugh Thistleton Architects

The tallest engineered timber office building in central London.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 2 of 29
Courtesy of The Office Group | The Black & White Building - Waugh Thistleton Architects

The Elizabeth Line - Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, Atkins

The most significant contribution to London’s transportation in over 20 years.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 3 of 29
Courtesy of Hufton and Crow | The Elizabeth Line - Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, Atkins

The Fruitmarket Gallery - Reiach and Hall Architects

The much-loved Edinburgh gallery has been reinvented and enlarged.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 11 of 29
Reiach and Hall Architects - The Fruitmarket Gallery . Image © Ruth Clark

WongAvery Gallery - Níall McLaughlin Architects

A new music practice and performance space for Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 8 of 29
© Nick Kane | WongAvery Gallery - Níall McLaughlin Architects

Wraxall Yard - Clementine Blakemore Architects

A sensitively restored dairy farm offering inclusive holiday accommodation, a community space, and educational smallholding.

Save this picture!
RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture - Image 12 of 29
© Lorenzo Zandri | Clementine Blakemore Architects | Wraxall Yard

Related Article

Chris Williamson Elected as 2025 RIBA President

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture" 11 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018702/uks-best-new-architecture-riba-announces-the-26-winners-of-the-2023-national-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags