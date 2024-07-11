RIBA Announces the 26 Winners of the 2023 National Awards Showcasing UK's Best New Architecture

Save this picture! © Rory Gardiner | Chowdhury Walk - Al-Jawad Pike

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has unveiled the 26 winners of the 2024 RIBA National Awards for Architecture, recognizing the finest examples of UK architecture and showcasing the country’s design and social trends. Established in 1996, the awards highlight outstanding architectural projects across the UK, from Northern Ireland and Scotland to the south of England. This year’s award celebrates projects that feature “inspiring examples of existing buildings and structures that have been given a new lease of life.” Recognized for intelligent design and collaboration with clients and local communities, the award winners also showcase innovative construction techniques and thoughtful material selections.

This year, notable examples include the Shrewsbury Flaxmil Maltings, transformed for multiple uses, and London's historic Battersea Power Station, reimagined into a lively work and leisure destination along the Thames. The regeneration of Sheffield’s Park Hill Estate highlights the relevance of Brutalist heritage in contemporary urban living. At the same time, Bradbury Works in Hackney illustrates how Victorian terraces can be extended and rejuvenated for affordable workspace. RIBA President Muyiwa Oki explains that "the sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects. This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs."

The winners are as follows, along with descriptions provided by RIBA:

A school for pupils aged between 3 to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities.

A series of urban and historic interventions for the restoration of a 900-year-old Grade I listed Castle.

Repair, conservation work and much-needed new facilities at the centre of the UNESCO City of Bath.

The restoration and transformation of the London landmark on the banks of the River Thames.

Beechwood Village - Pollard Thomas Edwards

A co-designed modular, contemporary neighborhood.

The refurbishment and extension of existing affordable workspace.

Chowdhury Walk - Al-Jawad Pike

This new development repurposes under-used Hackney Council land to provide new council homes.

The new building has become the focal point in the college’s social and cultural life.

Farmworker's House - Hugh Strange Architects

A single-storey courtyard house for a farm manager, considerate of the surrounding rural landscape.

House on Redbrae Farm - McGonigle McGrath Architects

A rural house that is both local and foreign, traditional and modern.

King's Cross Masterplan - Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

This pioneering masterplan has set a new bar in city-making.

National Portrait Gallery - Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

A significant transformation aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and revitalizing the historic spaces.

A domed temple with an arrival sequence that leads from secular to ritual spaces.

North Gate Social Housing - Page\Park Architects

An urban social housing scheme has been designed to suit the needs of older residents.

An addition to London's transport network that brings daylight and fresh air to platform level.

Park Hill Phase 2 - Mikhail Riches

The retrofit is part of the ongoing regeneration of the Grade II* listed Brutalist estate.

Royal Academy of Dance - Takero Shimazaki Architects

The RAD’s new home is the ground floor of a new residential tower on a main thoroughfare.

A full refurbishment of a hugely important historic structure into a new leisure destination.

A house designed to accommodate the family within their existing neighborhood.

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel - Henley Halebrown

The six-storey building provides the church and school with a new community hall and sanctuary.

The Arbour - Boehm Lynas and GS8

10 homes on a constrained backland, brownfield site in the heart of Walthamstow Village.

The Black & White Building - Waugh Thistleton Architects

The tallest engineered timber office building in central London.

The Elizabeth Line - Grimshaw, Maynard, Equation, Atkins

The most significant contribution to London’s transportation in over 20 years.

The Fruitmarket Gallery - Reiach and Hall Architects

The much-loved Edinburgh gallery has been reinvented and enlarged.

WongAvery Gallery - Níall McLaughlin Architects

A new music practice and performance space for Trinity Hall, Cambridge.

A sensitively restored dairy farm offering inclusive holiday accommodation, a community space, and educational smallholding.