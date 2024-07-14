Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex

+ 15

Design Team: Lacroix Chessex

Civil Engineer: Ingeni SA Genève

Surveying Engineering: Küpfer Géomètres SA

Heating And Ventilation Engineer: Energestion SA

Sanitary Engineer: Martin & Doy. Ingénieurs conseils Sàrl, Magairaz Fredy

Electrical Engineer: Ingenius Sàrl

Safety Engineer : Ecoservices SA

Acoustic Engineer: AcouConsult

Building Physicist: Sorane SA

City: Genève

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The project forms part of the eco-district at Jonction. This public facilities building complements the three existing residential units. Its program includes a crèche, a sports hall, premises for extracurricular activities and a multi-purpose hall.

On the site, this public facilities building is organized according to the principle of differentiated, yet related blocks offset against each other. The building’s compact design frees up land for a high-quality urban public space within the new district. This square is in continuity with a series of urban open spaces that end at the corner opening onto the Rue des Gazomètres, thus creating a new entrance to the former Artamis site. The project is distinguished by a large urban street frontage on the Boulevard Saint-Georges, highlighting its character as a major thoroughfare within the continuity of the urban fabric. The design reinterprets the principle of public bases with more domestic functions accommodated above.

The three architectural programs have a very clear spatial distribution: the adult world (sports hall and multi-purpose hall) is located on the ground floor towards the earth and that of children above, reaching up to the sky. A large concrete platform structure forms a clear boundary between these two worlds. This platform also solves the issues of the large spanning distance by acting as a load-distributing slab, as well as serving as sound insulation.

The crèche itself is shaped like a large brick-built house, raised on top of the platform structure. Organized around an inner courtyard open to the sky, this future Cité de l’enfance evokes the sandcastles of our childhood. Like a small fortress amid the urban environment, it represents a safe haven where children can grow and develop in the heart of the city.