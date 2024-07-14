Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Public Architecture
Genève, Switzerland
  • Design Team: Lacroix Chessex
  • Civil Engineer: Ingeni SA Genève
  • Surveying Engineering: Küpfer Géomètres SA
  • Heating And Ventilation Engineer: Energestion SA
  • Sanitary Engineer: Martin & Doy. Ingénieurs conseils Sàrl, Magairaz Fredy
  • Electrical Engineer: Ingenius Sàrl
  • Safety Engineer : Ecoservices SA
  • Acoustic Engineer: AcouConsult
  • Building Physicist: Sorane SA
  • City: Genève
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Olivier di Giambattista

Text description provided by the architects. The project forms part of the eco-district at Jonction. This public facilities building complements the three existing residential units. Its program includes a crèche, a sports hall, premises for extracurricular activities and a multi-purpose hall.

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Olivier di Giambattista
Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Image 4 of 20
© Olivier di Giambattista

On the site, this public facilities building is organized according to the principle of differentiated, yet related blocks offset against each other. The building’s compact design frees up land for a high-quality urban public space within the new district. This square is in continuity with a series of urban open spaces that end at the corner opening onto the Rue des Gazomètres, thus creating a new entrance to the former Artamis site. The project is distinguished by a large urban street frontage on the Boulevard Saint-Georges, highlighting its character as a major thoroughfare within the continuity of the urban fabric. The design reinterprets the principle of public bases with more domestic functions accommodated above.

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Chair
© Olivier di Giambattista
Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Olivier di Giambattista

The three architectural programs have a very clear spatial distribution: the adult world (sports hall and multi-purpose hall) is located on the ground floor towards the earth and that of children above, reaching up to the sky. A large concrete platform structure forms a clear boundary between these two worlds. This platform also solves the issues of the large spanning distance by acting as a load-distributing slab, as well as serving as sound insulation.

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Olivier di Giambattista

The crèche itself is shaped like a large brick-built house, raised on top of the platform structure. Organized around an inner courtyard open to the sky, this future Cité de l’enfance evokes the sandcastles of our childhood. Like a small fortress amid the urban environment, it represents a safe haven where children can grow and develop in the heart of the city.

Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Olivier di Giambattista

Project location

Address:Genève, Switzerland

About this office
Lacroix Chessex
ConcreteBrick

Cite: "Public Facilities Building / Lacroix Chessex" 14 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018538/public-facilities-building-lacroix-chessex> ISSN 0719-8884

