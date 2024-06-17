Battersea Roof Gardens and 50 Electric Boulevard / Foster + Partners

+ 13

Client: Battersea Power Station Development Company

Architect: Foster + Partners

Design Team: Norman Foster, David Nelson, Spencer De Grey, Grant Brooker, Andy Bow, Angelika Kovacic, Owe Schoof, Martin Rolfe, Emilio Cimma, Raphael Keane, Ellen Bradley, Jasmine Pang

Cost Consultant: AECOM

Mechanical Engineer: Chapman BDSP

Structural Engineers: Robert Bird Group

Structural Consultants: Robert Bird Group

Contractors: Sir Robert McAlpine

Landscape Consultant: LDA Design

Lighting Engineers: Spiers and Major

Planning Collaboration: DP9

Service Engineer: Chapman BDSP

Fire Engineer: Chapman BDSP

Lift Consultant: D2E

Cdm Consultant: AECOM

Acoustic Consultant: RBA Acoustics, Sandy Brown Acoustics

Façade Consultant: Thornton Tomasetti

Security Consultants: QCIC Group

Dda Consultant: Proudlock Associates Ltd

Transport Consultant: Markides Associates Ltd

Wayfinding Consultant: Endpoint

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Battersea Roof Gardens, a mixed-use building, and 50 Electric Boulevard, an adjacent office building with 200,000 square feet of new workspace, have both been completed. Part of the third phase of the Battersea Power Station masterplan, the two buildings sit on the western side of Electric Boulevard, a split-level high street that runs from the Zone 1 Battersea Power Station Underground station to the Grade II* listed landmark. The new buildings and high street share a gently undulating form, which has been designed to maximize views of the power station. The meandering street offers a wide range of restaurants and shops, receding and expanding at the upper level to create unique vantage points and moments of pause for people as they walk along.

Battersea Roof Gardens - Battersea Roof Gardens features 436 stylish apartments, the 164-room art’otel London Battersea Power Station, and is topped by one of the city’s largest rooftop gardens. The rooftop garden is home to 23,000 plants and 55 trees, with grassy areas for social events - and soft ambient lighting that extends use into the evening hours. Curved wooden seating areas echo the form of the building and provide residents with a place to relax in nature and take in the panoramic views. Guests staying at the hotel have access to their own rooftop garden with a lounge bar and infinity pool that overlooks the power station’s iconic chimneys. Residents also benefit from a unique Sky Lounge on the fourteenth and fifteenth floors, which features a sunset bar, workspaces, a cinema room, and areas for relaxation. Penthouse apartments have their own private terraces, with spectacular views of the wider development.

50 Electric Boulevard - Located on the south side of the neighbourhood, 50 Electric Boulevard forms an integral part of the new high street. The building is a stone’s throw from the power station, which is home to over 100 shops, bars, restaurants, and leisure venues, Battersea Park, and the River Thames. It is a vibrant and uplifting place to work, which prioritises sustainability through its design. The building’s undulating form generates a varying floorplate, which provides maximum flexibility and will accommodate future tenant requirements. 50 Electric Boulevard’s entrance lobby is situated on the ground floor and is marked by a prominent entranceway on the high street. The lobby connects with the upper ground floor and a double-height pavilion, known as the Light Box, via a striking spiral staircase. Positioned in the space between 50 Electric Boulevard and Battersea Roof Gardens, the pavilion is illuminated by a series of generous roof lights and full of lush greenery. It also features a coffee bar and bleacher seating for large-scale events.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and cantilevered balconies create a permeable and healthy working environment, while the use of greenery and natural materials throughout the space enhances well-being. The building is naturally ventilated and has its own roof terrace, for exercise classes and office events. A new entrance to the Battersea Power Station underground station, directly underneath the building, will open in spring 2025, allowing for faster travel to and from the office. 50 Electric Boulevard achieves BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum ratings.