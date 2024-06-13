Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom

Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 2 of 24Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 3 of 24Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 4 of 24Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 5 of 24Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Hägersten-Liljeholmen, Sweden
  • Architects: Tengbom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Felix Gerlach
  • Lead Team: Pontus Eriksson
  • Design Team: Louise Gydell, Banafsheh Nejad, Lottie Hedlund, Eyvind Bergström, Kristofer Eklund, Karin Dakooh Forssberg, Erica Regen, Alice Johansson, Sofia Sandqvist, Jenny Söderlind, Linda Wedebrunn, Pontus Eriksson
  • City: Hägersten-Liljeholmen
  • Country: Sweden
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 2 of 24
© Felix Gerlach

Text description provided by the architects. By converting and adding to a former fire station from 1940, a new elementary school for 1000 pupils has been built in the Stockholm suburb of Midsommarkransen. A schoolyard with a playground inspired by hexagonal forms found in the existing building, and areas of kept natural landscaping has been created on the premises bordering nearby Enbacken Park, allowing for shared use between the two.

Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 3 of 24
© Felix Gerlach
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 16 of 24
Site Plan

With the former fire station being of historical value it has been of great importance to celebrate its architecture and allow for its main façade facing the street to continue to be a well-recognizable landmark in the local context. The ground floor, previously used as a parking garage for the fire vehicles, has now been carefully converted into a captivating dining hall for all pupils of the new school, while the upper floor has been converted into pre-school spaces. The firefighter’s pole and the hexagonal opening connecting the two floors are kept intact.

Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 8 of 24
© Felix Gerlach
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 17 of 24
Ground Floor Plan
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 9 of 24
© Felix Gerlach

Situated ‘behind’ and connected to the former fire station is the addition of a new five-story building. A compact volume allows for teaching in well-thought-through classrooms, complemented by an old oak tree and a forested area to be kept on the site. Two large stairwells and full-height spaces ensure a sense of community and natural light to be present throughout the interior of the school. The basement features a multifunctional hall for movement and play, and the metal-clad top floor presents itself as a lighter and smaller volume with access to an outdoor terrace.

Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 4 of 24
© Felix Gerlach
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 12 of 24
© Felix Gerlach
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 19 of 24
Section
Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 11 of 24
© Felix Gerlach

The sand-colored concrete façade of the new building stands in playful contrast to the red brick façade of the old fire station – creating a dialogue between the two structures. Taking on its role as an important addition to the Midsommarkransen area, the façade has been designed with a characteristic relief expression, enhancing depth as well as shadow and light. Two articulated entrances (with a built-in over-sized clock and a bench for hanging out with friends) are situated at opposite corners of the building, inspired by the distinct expression of the former fire station front façade yet signaling the new use of the site as a school and schoolyard playground.

Midsommarkransen Elementary School / Tengbom - Image 6 of 24
© Felix Gerlach

Project location

Address:Hägersten-Liljeholmen, Sweden

Tengbom
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolSweden

