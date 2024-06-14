Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The Wangen Tower and Hybrid Flax Pavilion, constructed for the Landesgartenschau in Wangen im Allgäu, Germany, mark the collaborative efforts of the ICD and ITKE institutes from the University of Stuttgart. Emerging from research conducted by the Cluster of Excellence "Integrative Computational Design and Construction for Architecture (IntCDC)," these projects showcase innovative approaches to architecture by harnessing bio-based materials and bio-inspired structures, presenting novel perspectives on regenerative and expressive design.

Set amidst the scenic landscape of the western Allgäu, the Wangen Tower is an architectural landmark and pioneering timber structure for the Landesgartenschau 2024. Based on research conducted at the Cluster of Excellence IntCDC, the tower is the very first multi-level, walkable building to use self-shaped, structural timber components.

The distinctive expression of the tower’s unique timber structure stands as a testament to the latent design possibilities in naturally renewable, locally sourced, regionally manufactured, and resource-effective timber architecture, which can be uncovered through an integrative approach to scientific research, materially-informed computational design, digital fabrication, and expert craftsmanship.