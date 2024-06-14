Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Watching Tower
  4. Germany
  5. Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

Save

Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 2 of 32Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 3 of 32Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 4 of 32Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 5 of 32Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Watching Tower
Wangen im Allgäu, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 2 of 32
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The Wangen Tower and Hybrid Flax Pavilion, constructed for the Landesgartenschau in Wangen im Allgäu, Germany, mark the collaborative efforts of the ICD and ITKE institutes from the University of Stuttgart. Emerging from research conducted by the Cluster of Excellence "Integrative Computational Design and Construction for Architecture (IntCDC)," these projects showcase innovative approaches to architecture by harnessing bio-based materials and bio-inspired structures, presenting novel perspectives on regenerative and expressive design.

Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 3 of 32
© Nina Baisch

Set amidst the scenic landscape of the western Allgäu, the Wangen Tower is an architectural landmark and pioneering timber structure for the Landesgartenschau 2024. Based on research conducted at the Cluster of Excellence IntCDC, the tower is the very first multi-level, walkable building to use self-shaped, structural timber components.

Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 4 of 32
© Nina Baisch
Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 25 of 32
Section
Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 8 of 32
© ICD-ITKE-IntCDC-University of Stuttgart
Save this picture!
Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart - Image 5 of 32
© Nina Baisch

The distinctive expression of the tower’s unique timber structure stands as a testament to the latent design possibilities in naturally renewable, locally sourced, regionally manufactured, and resource-effective timber architecture, which can be uncovered through an integrative approach to scientific research, materially-informed computational design, digital fabrication, and expert craftsmanship.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wangen im Allgäu, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningwatching towerGermany
Cite: "Wangen Tower / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart" 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017580/wangen-tower-icd-itke-intcdc-university-of-stuttgart> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags