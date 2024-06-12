Hybrid Flax Pavilion / ICD/ITKE/IntCDC University of Stuttgart

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The Wangen Tower and Hybrid Flax Pavilion, constructed for the Landesgartenschau in Wangen im Allgäu, Germany, mark the collaborative efforts of the ICD and ITKE institutes from the University of Stuttgart. Emerging from research conducted by the Cluster of Excellence "Integrative Computational Design and Construction for Architecture (IntCDC)," these projects showcase innovative approaches to architecture by harnessing bio-based materials and bio-inspired structures, presenting novel perspectives on regenerative and expressive design.

The Hybrid Flax Pavilion constitutes a central exhibition building on the grounds of the Landesgartenschau, located on the winding banks of the recently revitalized Argen River. The pavilion showcases a novel wood-natural-fibre hybrid construction system developed by the Cluster of IntCDC as an alternative to conventional building methods.

The unique hybrid system combines thin cross-laminated timber with robotically wound flax fiber elements to create a novel, resource-efficient building structure made from regional, bio-based materials with a distinct local connection. Flax was historically processed in the local textile industry, whose old spinning mill was renovated as part of the Landesgartenschau.

The pavilion's gently undulating roof, together with its circular floor plan and centrally located climate garden, creates an exhibition space that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding landscape. The geothermally activatable floor slab made of recycled concrete provides year-round comfortable use of the permanent building.