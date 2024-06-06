Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS

Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS

Save

Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeDråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, WindowsDråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairDråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Oslo, Norway
  • Team: Espen Vatn, Andrea Pinochet, Trym Langeggen Tafjord, Jelle Boone, Ingrid Dale, Hanna Birkeland Bergh
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Oslo
  • Country: Norway
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Johan Dehlin

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension of a modernist house from 1939 on the outskirts of Oslo for a painter and a filmmaker, adding much needed area for the family. Titled “Dråpa” after the ancient verse form with the same name which was praising poems for kings, earls, and other dignitaries.

Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Johan Dehlin
Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Johan Dehlin

The project interprets and adds a curvilinear extension as a play on the modernist language, complementing the existing house. In the era the existing house was built many examples have a soft, curved shape together with a rectangular volume.

Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Johan Dehlin

We therefore consider the curved shape of the extension as in line with the house´s character, and possibly in line with how an extension would have been made at the time the house was built.

Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Image 13 of 19
Plan - Ground floor

The extension stretches over 3 floors and contains 3 bedrooms, a generous living and kitchen area, and a terrace on the 3rd floor with views over Oslo and its archipelago. The project has a concrete base referring to the existing house and vertical wood cladding as opposed to the horizontal cladding of the existing house.

Save this picture!
Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vatn Architecture
Office
Groma AS
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionNorway

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionNorway
Cite: "Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS" 06 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017388/drapa-house-vatn-architecture-plus-groma-as> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags