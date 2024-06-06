Dråpa House / Vatn Architecture + Groma AS

+ 14

Team: Espen Vatn, Andrea Pinochet, Trym Langeggen Tafjord, Jelle Boone, Ingrid Dale, Hanna Birkeland Bergh

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

City: Oslo

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension of a modernist house from 1939 on the outskirts of Oslo for a painter and a filmmaker, adding much needed area for the family. Titled “Dråpa” after the ancient verse form with the same name which was praising poems for kings, earls, and other dignitaries.

The project interprets and adds a curvilinear extension as a play on the modernist language, complementing the existing house. In the era the existing house was built many examples have a soft, curved shape together with a rectangular volume.

We therefore consider the curved shape of the extension as in line with the house´s character, and possibly in line with how an extension would have been made at the time the house was built.

The extension stretches over 3 floors and contains 3 bedrooms, a generous living and kitchen area, and a terrace on the 3rd floor with views over Oslo and its archipelago. The project has a concrete base referring to the existing house and vertical wood cladding as opposed to the horizontal cladding of the existing house.