The Second Studio Podcast: Dynamics of Working for Small and Large Architecture Offices

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design discuss the benefits and negatives of working for small and large architecture offices as a young professional. The two share their own experiences and cover why working at different-sized offices can be beneficial.

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Introduction

(03:45) First job and small-sized offices

“When I came out of school, I didn’t really know how to put a drawing set together. I had seen some during internships, but my understanding of what it took and how the permitting process worked [was not there]. I don't think I ever sat in meetings with consultants or spoke with a structural engineer or mechanical engineer. There was a lot of learning that happened through [my first job] experience.” (07:19)

(12:12) Medium-sized office

(19:38) Large-sized office

“Working at a 200-people firm, you start to see the divisions and groups. It's a whole other beast you’re dealing with, especially if the office is very competitive because then you have different studios that are competing against each other and then you’re getting into managerial hierarchy and the political games of project managers trying to look good. The project managers are asking you to do all-nighters and put in crazy hours so they can do good on paper to their bosses. It's not even about the work anymore, it's about the political games in the office. ” (21:24)

(30:14) Different office dynamics

“When you're in a small office, up to 25 people let’s say, the mission statement, objectives, and ethos of the office comes directly from a human being (the Partners). [At that scale], it’s much easier for an employee to understand the partners and the office’s purpose, and to feel like “we're together”. When you are in a larger office, that’s not always the case.” (32:55)

(36:20) Relationships between upper and lower management

(47:47) Benefits of working for a large sized office

(01:11:34) Office Culture

