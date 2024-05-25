Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI

+ 14

Airport • Ayodhya, India Architects: STHAPATI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Noughts & Crosses LLP

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Blick Facade System , Vallect

Lead Architects: Harsh Varshneya, Khushboo Bansal, Vipul B Varshneya

Building Engineering Services: Anuj Varshneya

Technical Specifications And Contracts: Dharam Datt Sharma, Sumit Sharma

Structural Design: Saurabh Sharma

Mep Design: Puneet Sharma

Facade Contractors: Deepak Bansal

General Contractor: Aman Suri, Ashutosh Maheshwari

Technology Partner: Vickey Koul

Architecture: Airports Authority of India- Planning Directorate

City: Ayodhya

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of India, the newly unveiled Ayodhya Airport isn't just a transportation hub; it's a living testament to the nation's cultural richness. Departing from the conventional glass box architecture, each facet of the airport, from its towering roof to the intricate columns, has a historical and spiritual significance. The airport's architecture weaves together history, tradition, sustainable practices, and mythological stories —a deliberate departure from minimalism and the coming together of cultural expression and modern innovation.

The Ayodhya Airport emerges as an infrastructural marvel and a promise of holistic community development and cultural enrichment. Beyond its physical dimensions, the airport, with its green building Certification, is a testament to India’s commitment to sustainable practices, heralding a new era in environmentally conscious aviation. For the last decade, India has seen unprecedented aviation traffic and infrastructure growth. Ayodhya Airport is the newest milestone in this journey. A two-storeyed structure, the Ayodhya Airport is adorned with elevational elements depicting the sacred city’s rich history. The ground floor invites passengers with expansive amenities, and the airport operations are carried out from the first floor.

At the main entrance of Ayodhya Airport, a grand stepped shikar stands tall, adorned with brass. This architectural masterpiece follows the Nagara style, outlined with scriptures, presenting a majestic and culturally rich welcome to the passengers. The 'Toran dwars' stand out remarkably, especially at eye level. As people stroll by, they effortlessly command attention, truly captivating the onlookers. These intricately adorned entrances serve as a nod to mythological references, creating a symbolic connection to the region's rich heritage.

The terminal building is a canvas of profound messages. The Bow and Arrow mural symbolizes the courage to confront untruth, while hexagonal light particles embody the eternal triumph of truth over hierarchy. From arrivals to skylights, artworks intricately depict the timeless tale of Lord Ram from the Ramayana, creating an immersive, sensory-rich experience beyond traditional airport designs. Strategically placed skylights serve as guiding beacons, enhancing wayfinding and offering a sensory experience for passengers.

Embracing carbon neutrality with eco-conscious GRC materials, the design pioneers sustainable practices in aviation. Ornamental work, meticulously crafted in Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GRC) after extensive research and technical precision, replaces traditional stone facades and significantly contributes to environmental sustainability, resulting in substantial carbon emission reduction. The airport is strategically designed to further develop Ayodhya as one of the world's largest pilgrimage centers, providing seamless connectivity and making the journey to Ayodhya more accessible and enriching for pilgrims.

The impact of the Ayodhya Airport transcends its architectural and cultural dimensions. It serves as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Projections indicate creating various jobs annually, offering tangible benefits to the local community. This isn't just about connectivity. It's about fostering sustainable livelihoods and empowering the region with economic opportunities that reverberate beyond the terminal gates. The Ayodhya Airport is not just an infrastructural marvel. It promises seamless connectivity, sustainable practices, and economic prosperity for the ancient city of Ayodhya.