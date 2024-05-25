Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Airport
  4. India
  5. Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI

Save

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column, ArchMaharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Interior Photography, WindowsMaharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Image 4 of 19Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, ColumnMaharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Airport
Ayodhya, India
  • Architects: STHAPATI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Noughts & Crosses LLP
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blick Facade System, Vallect
  • Lead Architects: Harsh Varshneya, Khushboo Bansal, Vipul B Varshneya
  • Building Engineering Services: Anuj Varshneya
  • Technical Specifications And Contracts: Dharam Datt Sharma, Sumit Sharma
  • Structural Design: Saurabh Sharma
  • Mep Design: Puneet Sharma
  • Facade Contractors: Deepak Bansal
  • General Contractor: Aman Suri, Ashutosh Maheshwari
  • Technology Partner: Vickey Koul
  • Architecture: Airports Authority of India- Planning Directorate
  • City: Ayodhya
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Column, Windows
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of India, the newly unveiled Ayodhya Airport isn't just a transportation hub; it's a living testament to the nation's cultural richness. Departing from the conventional glass box architecture, each facet of the airport, from its towering roof to the intricate columns, has a historical and spiritual significance. The airport's architecture weaves together history, tradition, sustainable practices, and mythological stories —a deliberate departure from minimalism and the coming together of cultural expression and modern innovation.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Interior Photography, Windows
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

The Ayodhya Airport emerges as an infrastructural marvel and a promise of holistic community development and cultural enrichment. Beyond its physical dimensions, the airport, with its green building Certification, is a testament to India’s commitment to sustainable practices, heralding a new era in environmentally conscious aviation. For the last decade, India has seen unprecedented aviation traffic and infrastructure growth. Ayodhya Airport is the newest milestone in this journey. A two-storeyed structure, the Ayodhya Airport is adorned with elevational elements depicting the sacred city’s rich history. The ground floor invites passengers with expansive amenities, and the airport operations are carried out from the first floor.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

At the main entrance of Ayodhya Airport, a grand stepped shikar stands tall, adorned with brass. This architectural masterpiece follows the Nagara style, outlined with scriptures, presenting a majestic and culturally rich welcome to the passengers. The 'Toran dwars' stand out remarkably, especially at eye level. As people stroll by, they effortlessly command attention, truly captivating the onlookers. These intricately adorned entrances serve as a nod to mythological references, creating a symbolic connection to the region's rich heritage.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Image 4 of 19
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

The terminal building is a canvas of profound messages. The Bow and Arrow mural symbolizes the courage to confront untruth, while hexagonal light particles embody the eternal triumph of truth over hierarchy. From arrivals to skylights, artworks intricately depict the timeless tale of Lord Ram from the Ramayana, creating an immersive, sensory-rich experience beyond traditional airport designs. Strategically placed skylights serve as guiding beacons, enhancing wayfinding and offering a sensory experience for passengers.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Image 9 of 19
© Noughts & Crosses LLP
Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Image 15 of 19
Detail 01

Embracing carbon neutrality with eco-conscious GRC materials, the design pioneers sustainable practices in aviation. Ornamental work, meticulously crafted in Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GRC) after extensive research and technical precision, replaces traditional stone facades and significantly contributes to environmental sustainability, resulting in substantial carbon emission reduction. The airport is strategically designed to further develop Ayodhya as one of the world's largest pilgrimage centers, providing seamless connectivity and making the journey to Ayodhya more accessible and enriching for pilgrims.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Image 7 of 19
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

The impact of the Ayodhya Airport transcends its architectural and cultural dimensions. It serves as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. Projections indicate creating various jobs annually, offering tangible benefits to the local community. This isn't just about connectivity. It's about fostering sustainable livelihoods and empowering the region with economic opportunities that reverberate beyond the terminal gates. The Ayodhya Airport is not just an infrastructural marvel. It promises seamless connectivity, sustainable practices, and economic prosperity for the ancient city of Ayodhya.

Save this picture!
Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column, Arch
© Noughts & Crosses LLP

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ayodhya, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STHAPATI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportIndia
Cite: "Maharishi Valmiki International Airport / STHAPATI" 25 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016852/maharishi-valmiki-international-airport-sthapati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags