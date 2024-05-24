Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kailua-Kona, United States
Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. After years of enjoying family vacations in Hawaii, this couple, now empty nesters, decided to make one of their favorite places their permanent home. As minimalists, they sought a warm, welcoming, and soulful retreat that embodied restraint. To create such a place, while also honoring their Indian heritage, they sought to incorporate the principles of Vastu Shastra—an ancient Indian architectural system based on harnessing the energies and elements of nature.

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Image 3 of 16
© Matthew Millman
Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Matthew Millman

The site began as a barren tract of land, save for the underpinnings of a discarded building and a scattering of kiawe trees where groves once flourished. The design team discovered that lava had formerly flowed through the site, following its natural path from mauka (mountain) to makai (ocean), so it was critical that this history be echoed through the built form.

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Matthew Millman

Instead of orienting the home toward the west, it faces east, contrary to the design team’s initial inclination based on the site's position and its elements. This decision aligns with the principles of Vastu Shastra, which prioritize an east-facing door with rooms pointing toward a central courtyard.

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Matthew Millman

A meandering pathway and water feature lead to an enclosed lanai—the entryway and heart of the home. The open-air pavilion transitions from the hectic outside world to the calm within. The structures draw inspiration from the agrarian buildings that once dotted the area, with clean lines and geometries contrasting the undulating landscape and coastline.

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Matthew Millman

The interior's muted color palette mirrors the surroundings, avoiding competition with the natural beauty. The architecture, in harmony with the terrain, floats above grasses and molten rock, emblematic of the era when lava ran through the site. Thoughtfully integrated plantings restore unity between the built and natural environment, now gracefully sheltered under a canopy of kiawe trees.

Hale Kiawe / Walker Warner Architects - Image 7 of 16
© Matthew Millman

Walker Warner Architects
