Exploring the Intersection of Architecture and Art: "Not Vital" by Alma Zevi

Save this picture! House to Watch the Sunset, concrete. Image Courtesy of Alma Zevi

Alma Zevi has developed a book offering an intimate and definitive account following the career of Swiss sculptor, painter, and architect Not Vital. This comprehensive book delves into Vital’s pomading life, seeking and building homes in various cities, from Paris, New York, Beijing, and Rio de Janeiro. The book explores the artist’s seminal sculpture practice and architectural projects, featuring a catalog of over 450 sculptures and related works. Drawing on archival material and personal interviews with the artist, Zevi seeks to provide a portrait of his career to date.

Famous for designing the Bataan Chapel in the Philippines, Not Vital has claimed that he “likes to build his own habitat.” Throughout the years, he has experimented with different mediums to create varying habitats with diverse outcomes. In Niger, he built a house whose sole purpose was to watch the sunset. Throughout Zevi’s book, different themes are explored, such as how nature, folklore, and identity manifest in Vital’s diverse body of work. Spanning sculpture, architecture, drawing, printmaking, and painting, the author brings various chapters of his career to life.

The book also examines Vital’s nomadic life and highlights his studio’s various international locations. Starting in 2000, architecture became a central element of Vital’s practice, illustrated by the expansion of his Sculpture Park in the Swiss Alps, the marble island in Patagonia, a chapel in the Philippines, and more recent projects in the Bazilian Amazon and Indonesia. Through this comprehensive exploration of his work, Zevi demonstrates why Vital is considered one of the leading and most radical voices in the contemporary world.

Tracing his practice from Switzerland, New York, Italy, Niger, China, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Zevi reveals how Vital’s work is multidimensional. Deeply intertwined with his personal life and the places he has inhabited, the book was released in 2023 and included an international launch at Serpentine in the United Kingdom.

